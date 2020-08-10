https://www.theblaze.com/good-morning-mug-club/steven-crowder-2646940771
All Context Matters! While Americans agreed that cellphone video of George Floyd’s death dripped with foul-play, Minnesota attorney Keith Ellison sat on police body cam footage that, if released, could have extinguished the figurative and literal fires that since broke out across the country. Crowder broke down the first half of the video that adds context to the tragic events leading to George Floyd’s death. Here’s Crowder with the play-by-play.
