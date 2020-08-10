https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/stunning-full-59-voters-believe-joe-biden-unlikely-finish-four-year-term-president/

This seems low.

A full 59% of voters believe Joe Biden will not be able to complete a full term as president, if elected.

What we are witnessing is elder abuse and desperation by the Democrat Party, and by his own wife. She whispers into his ears when they appear together, and, lately, she’s giving solo interviews, while he’s hiding out of site, in his own basement.



Via Rasmussen Reports:

Likely Democrat nominee Joe Biden is expected to announce his vice presidential running mate any day now, and most voters think it’s likely that person will be president within the next four years if Biden is elected in November. TRENDING: Black Lives Matter Pulls Gun on Truck Driver, Then Mob Hurls Bottles at Vehicles who Want to Get Through Their Roadblock (VIDEO) The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 59% of Likely U.S. Voters believe it’s likely Biden’s running mate will be president before the end of Biden’s four-year term if he wins this fall, with 39% who say it’s Very Likely. Thirty-five percent (35%) consider it unlikely that Biden’s vice presidential choice will be president before his four-year term ends, but that includes only 14% who think it’s Not At All Likely. (To see survey question wording, click here.) Even 49% of Democrats think it’s likely Biden’s vice president will become president in the next four years.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

