Obama’s former National Security Advisor Susan “Benghazi” Rice admitted under oath she emailed with Hillary Clinton on Clinton’s private email system.

Susan Rice said in her written response to Judicial Watch that she also received emails related to official government business on her own personal email account.

Rice said she ‘does not recall’ a total of 18 times in a 13-page interrogatory in response to discovery granted to Judicial Watch by Judge Royce Lamberth.

Judicial Watch in 2015 discovered Hillary Clinton used a private server and blew the story wide open after uncovering emails she sent from a non “state.gov” email account.

The conservative watchdog group filed a FOIA lawsuit seeking records on “talking points or updates on the Benghazi attack.”

Susan Rice appeared on various media outlets in 2012 falsely claiming the Benghazi terror attack — that left 4 Americans dead — stemmed from a YouTube video.

It’s no surprise Susan Rice used Hillary Clinton’s tactics and claimed she ‘couldn’t recall’ anything.

Via Judicial Watch:

In responding to each of the 13 questions asked of her, Rice claimed 18 times that she “does not recall” critical information. When asked to describe meetings or discussions about the events in Benghazi other than daily intelligence briefings, Rice said that she had discussions with friends and family, and “does not recall attending any meetings focused on the events in Benghazi between September 11, 2012 and September 16, 2012, other than attending a ceremony on September 14, 2012, at Joint Base Andrews … ” Rice said she believes she would have discussed the Benghazi attack with members of her UN staff, colleagues at the United Nations, and individuals in attendance at the ceremony on September 14, 2012, at Joint Base Andrews.

When asked why she used a non-government email accounts to conduct U.S. government business while U.S. Ambassador to the United States, Rice acknowledged using her personal email account, at times, to conduct official government business without answering the question why she used non-government email accounts.

Rice did not directly answer a question about deleting emails. Rather, Rice answered that “when emails related to U.S. government business were sent to [her] personal email account, [she] took steps to ensure that a copy of that email was also on her government email account.” and she “does not recall having need to review and return emails form any non-governmental email account.”

“Susan Rice didn’t recall much about the Obama administration’s response to the Benghazi terrorist attack,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton. “Similarly, Hillary Clinton couldn’t recall much in her written sworn responses to Judicial Watch questions – which is one reason why a federal court judge ordered her in-person deposition testimony.”

NEW from @JudicialWatch: Susan Rice Admits Under Oath She Emailed with Hillary Clinton on Clinton’s Non-Government Email System and Received Emails Related to Government Business on Her Own Personal Email Account –https://t.co/QV8z6pOwGM https://t.co/N0kVHN1qFa — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) August 10, 2020

