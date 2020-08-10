https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/08/10/take-the-l-and-read-a-history-book-cnn-journo-spins-report-that-trump-speaking-at-gettysburg-could-be-viewed-as-a-defense-of-the-confederacy-and-its-a-fail/

Earlier we told you that President Trump tweeted that he’s narrowed down possible locations for his RNC acceptance speech to the White House, or Gettysburg National Park.

Rob Reiner put some historical ignorance on display in order to try and take a “racism” swipe at Trump, and you just knew CNN could be counted on to take a similar approach:

CNN’s correspondent, Jeremy Diamond, doesn’t think that was properly framed:

The whole point is that Gettysburg isn’t in any way a Confederate symbol or celebration — quite the opposite.

Being CNN, they just can’t help themselves. Just wait until Brian Stelter and the other hacks at DNCNN get hold of the story.

THIS. Is CNN.

