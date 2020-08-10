https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/greatest-recovery-us-history-happening-now-markets-nearly-back-time-highs-new-jobs-setting-records/

We are in the greatest recovery in US history right now. The statistics are record breaking!

The St Louis FRED reports that July’s Unemployment is now down nearly 5% since the economy was shut down as a result of the intentional shut down due to the China coronavirus. The unemployment rate reached 14.8% and now it is down to 10.2%:

The FRED also reports that there are now 139.6 million Americans working. In April the FRED reported that there were only 130.3 working Americans. This increase in working Americans in only three months is record shattering. Nearly 10 million more people are working now than in April. The total number of Americans working is now more than any month since September 2014 and before:

TRENDING: Black Lives Matter Pulls Gun on Truck Driver, Then Mob Hurls Bottles at Vehicles who Want to Get Through Their Roadblock (VIDEO)

Today the S&P 500 opened at 3,360.77 – this is now near its all-time high set in February this year. The markets are all nearly back up to all-time highs set in February this year!

The markets have never grown so much in such a short period of time. This is record breaking!

Overall, more new jobs were created in the past three months than any time in history and the markets have grown more in the past three months than any time in history. This is the greatest recovery ever.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

