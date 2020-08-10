https://pjmedia.com/columns/stephen-kruiser/2020/08/10/the-morning-briefing-the-mainstream-media-has-betrayed-its-constitutional-privilege-n765954

The Media Is Concussed

Wishing a most happy Monday to you, my dear Kruiser Morning Briefing readers.

I didn’t want to begin the week going off on the mainstream media since that’s where we left off last week, but the MSM hacks couldn’t leave well enough alone over the weekend.

I have had several conversations with people in the past few days who are completely unaware of just how bad things have gotten in Portland. Many of these people do pay a fair amount of attention to the news, but they’ve still missed the Portland stuff.

Because it’s not in the news. It is perhaps the biggest news in the country, but it isn’t being reported.

Portland doesn’t fit the narrative. In fact, it destroys the narrative.

Were we to believe the media, what’s happening in Portland is merely some mild unrest being acted out by some restless kids. What’s actually happening is such a nightmare that the cops there want to quit their jobs and peace out.

The mainstream media in America is not just irresponsible, it is absolutely delusional at times.

Yesterday we witnessed one of the most remarkably out of touch moments in modern mainstream media history when CNN’s Brian Stelter wondered aloud if any anti-Trump media existed on the left.

It was a truly stunning question, one that I believe Stelter genuinely doesn’t know the answer to because he is so ideologically isolated.

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Poppin’ Fresh Stelter may very well be the worst of the leftist media types because his job is to monitor other media for CNN. It has to be a herculean effort for him to be as obtuse as he is.

Sit back and wonder for a moment how any on-air CNN personality could ask with a straight face if any anti-Trump media happened to be out there. It’s so preposterous that you almost want to pity the person asking because he or she is obviously mentally impaired.

Modern American news media is engaged in a daily abuse of its First Amendment privileges. Originally tasked with speaking truth to power, the MSM now is, for the most part, the power. Well, the power for the Left.

What the MSM is doing is a blatant perversion of the rights given to it by the First Amendment. Rather than being freedom’s voice, the American mainstream media is now tyranny’s hammer.

(AP Photo/Steven Senne)

CNN, MSNBC, and the nightly news networks are doing the socialist devil’s work. What every one of them don’t grasp is that they will be the first to be disposed of by the kinds of regimes they are hoping to usher in.

Alternative digital media is becoming an ever-stronger counter to the MSM, but the latter still retains enough power to be a truly freedom-destroying force.

And they’re becoming more destructive each day.

Valid Question

Can you imagine the uproar if this was a GOP Guv?

Multiple Errors By Newsom’s Team Caused Massive Blockage In California Coronavirus Reporting System; 250,000-300,000 Records Still Delayed https://t.co/UJjrx9hhdX via @Deadline — Former “Clump of Cells” (@AlexaShrugged) August 10, 2020

Not Everyone In Seattle Is an Insane Commie

Thousands of Defend @SeattlePD Supporters send a huge message to Seattle City Council. Crowd is chanting “vote no.” This is the largest turnout thus far! pic.twitter.com/7aYSvEf1se — Katie Daviscourt🇺🇸 (@KatieDaviscourt) August 9, 2020

Reduct This

Ellen to Go on ‘Ellen’ to Rehabilitate Her Image: https://t.co/Qm6P1LGRr3 pic.twitter.com/RnJ9gQzioG — Reductress (@Reductress) August 7, 2020

The Kruiser Kabana

One of my favorite things is listening to great hitters talk about hitting.

[embedded content]

I’ve never had a michelada.

PJ Media Senior Columnist and Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of “Don’t Let the Hippies Shower” and “Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.” His columns appear twice a week.

