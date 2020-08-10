https://www.dailywire.com/news/the-younger-you-look-the-better-it-is-alleged-epstein-victims-detail-abuse-maxwell-role

Eight alleged victims of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein spoke out about their encounters with the disgraced financier and his 2alleged madam Ghislaine Maxwell during a four-hour documentary that started airing Sunday night.

During the Lifetime doc, titled “Surviving Jeffrey Epstein,” the victims described Maxwell as charming and manipulative. One alleged victim recalled Maxwell showing her how to give Epstein a massage, which she said quickly turned into the pair sexually abusing her.

“The younger you look, the better it is,” the victim said, recalling the pair gleefully laughing at her “little girl undies” that had “little hearts on them.”

Alleged victim Virginia Giuffre described her first impression of Maxwell as “this really bright, Mary Poppins kind of a figure,” according to Yahoo! Entertainment.

During her first encounter with both Maxwell and Epstein, Giuffre was instructed to massage Epstein by the alleged madam.

“The massage seemed legitimate at first,” she explained. “Ghislaine grabbed one foot, I grabbed the other, and she says, ‘You always wanna keep one hand on the body when you’re massaging somebody.’”

“And then he turns over and the entire thing changed,” Giuffre said.

“They said, ‘Take off your clothes.’ I had these little girl undies on, like, little hearts on them, I remember, and they were laughing at that because they liked that. The younger you look, the better it is.”

“So I stripped down. Ghislaine stripped down. It turned very sexual. It was abuse right away from both of them,” she added.

Chauntae Davies, who has accused Epstein of sexual abuse, said of Maxwell: “I genuinely thought that she really did care about me and so it was a giant blow to learn that she was in on all of it.”

“They knew exactly how to pull you in to trust them,” added Teresa Helm, another alleged victim. “I went from one person to the next just like a human baton being passed along.”

Courtney Wild recalled being allegedly abused by Epstein and then turning into a recruiter herself, bringing the disgraced financier up to two to three underage girls per day.

"Once I got comfortable with, like, approaching girls and kind of finessing them in a way to, like, say, 'Oh, it's just a massage and you just have to do this,' and making it sound oh-so-good for them to go, there was times where I brought two and three girls in a day," she said. "He groomed me to be exactly what he wanted me to be – a personal sex slave that brought him underage girls. You know, these are my friends that I brought." Through tears, Wild added, "For anybody that I recruited, like, I'm so sorry. The guilt and shame in how I feel about, basically I lied to them and lured them in to go see this guy. I don't know if it's something that I'll ever, really fully get over."

