Last Friday was the 150th day since the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a pandemic. During that period of unprecedented volatility, stocks extended gains.

The S&P 500 Index SPX, +0.06% rose 16.3%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA, +0.17% was up 9.7%, the Nasdaq Composite Index COMP, -0.87% jumped 32% and the Nasdaq-100 Index NDX, -1.13% added 33.1%.

The best and worst performers in those indexes are listed below.

Sectors — tech still rides high

At 100 days on June 17, the best-performing sector of the S&P 500 was information technology, and even the beleaguered energy sector was up 11.7% because of the recovery in the price of oil. Here’s how the 11 sectors of the S&P 500 performed during the first 150 days of the pandemic:

S&P 500 sector Price change – March 10 through Aug. 7 Price change – 2020 Information Technology 30.2% 24.1% Consumer Discretionary 30.0% 18.4% Materials 22.8% 0.6% Communication Services 19.2% 8.7% Health Care 11.9% 4.3% Industrials 9.2% -7.7% Energy 4.9% -38.5% Consumer Staples 4.7% 0.7% Financials 3.2% -19.4% Real Estate -2.7% -5.8% Utilities -3.3% -4.9% Source: FactSet

The information technology sector has been the strongest during the pandemic and for all of 2020 so far, but the consumer discretionary sector (which includes Amazon.com AMZN, -1.78%, up 67% during the pandemic and up 71% for 2020) is close behind. The energy sector has pulled back from its level at the end of the pandemic’s first 100 days, even though the price of oil has risen another 10% since June 17. The year-to-date chart of continuous quotes for West Texas crude CL00, +1.28% for 2020 remains ugly:

FactSet

S&P 500 winners

Among the S&P 500, 341 stocks rose between March 10 and Aug. 7. Here are the 20 strongest performers during the first 150 days of the pandemic:

S&P 500 losers

And here are the 20 worst-performing stocks among the S&P 500 for the periods:

Dow Jones Industrial Average

Here’s how all 30 components of the Dow Jones Industrial Average performed during the first 150 days of the pandemic:

Nadaq-100 winners

Here are the top 10 performers among components of the Nasdaq-100 index during the first 150 days of the pandemic:

Nasdaq-100 losers

Here are the 10 worst performers among the Nasdaq-100 for the period:

