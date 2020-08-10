https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/08/10/this-will-end-in-tears-team-biden-is-looking-for-a-few-good-men-and-women-no-doubt-and-team-trump-answers-the-call-videos/

If Joe Biden’s gonna win in November, he’s not gonna do it without Americans’ help.

No, we’re not talking about voting for him. We’re talking about this:

🚨 Big News 🚨 We want YOU to be a part of the Democratic Convention! We are looking for folks to make a creative 30-second ad that will be aired live on television during the convention. Videos should be posted on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram using #MyJoeAd pic.twitter.com/WfPSnjC85s — Team Joe (Text JOE to 30330) (@TeamJoe) August 10, 2020

try your hand at ad making, and we might show it during convention primetime! https://t.co/o0onsy6smW — Rob Flaherty (@Rob_Flaherty) August 10, 2020

Cool?

What’s another word for “free labor?” — Ex BuzzFeed Reporter 🌹🌐 (@BuzzfeedEx) August 10, 2020

I really did not think the campaign would take a “Have a creative skillset? We’ll pay you in exposure!” stance, but — Dylan Echter (@djechter) August 10, 2020

Well, this is just desperate 😐 — My Angry Grandmother (@LacrosseIsa) August 10, 2020

this is the world’s saddest campaign — qb factory (@PHL41NE33) August 10, 2020

It is pretty sad. But you know what would brighten things up a bit? If Team Joe got more submissions than they knew what to do with.

Team Joe is basically just asking to get trolled.

“I won’t risk my children’s future with Joe Biden.”#MyJoeAd pic.twitter.com/4OzFPjSWMX — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) August 10, 2020

The Radical Left has taken over Joe Biden and the Democrat Party. Don’t let them take over America.#MyJoeAd pic.twitter.com/rRlzzzEPe9 — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) August 10, 2020

Our economy is still recovering from the China Virus. Joe Biden would make things worse. Much worse.#MyJoeAd pic.twitter.com/ern6cN4YM2 — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) August 10, 2020

Joe Biden is promising YOUR benefits to illegal immigrants.#MyJoeAd pic.twitter.com/OPYNkVgUXY — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) August 10, 2020

You see where this is going. We have no doubt there’s plenty more where that came from.

My god. Its like they WANT to be trolled — Louise Brooks (@swampdraino) August 10, 2020

This will end in tears. — Tailor & Barber (@TailorAndBarber) August 10, 2020

Be careful what you wish for, Team Joe. You might get it.

