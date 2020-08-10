On Sunday, CNN published a fake news report stating that the White House “reached out” to South Dakota to inquire about adding President Trump to Mt. Rushmore.

Apparently sourced from the NY Times, CNN tweeted out the story below without confirming with the White House. (Why are we not surprised?)

Here’s what CNN tweeted out:

“White House reached out to South Dakota governor about adding President Trump to Mount Rushmore, New York Times reports”

As always, we need to take anything CNN says with a grain of salt because they are known for constantly pushing fake news.

Once President Trump saw their tweet, he set the internet on fire with his response:

This is Fake News by the failing NY Times & bad ratings CNN. Never suggested it although, based on all of the many things accomplished during the first 3 1/2 years, perhaps more than any other Presidency, sounds like a good idea to me!

Click here to see the tweet on Twitter

President Trump also sent out another cryptic tweet that contained only this image:

President Trump appears to be toying with the left, but they’re falling for it hook, line and sinker.

What else is new?