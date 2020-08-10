https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/trevor-lawrence-let-us-play-football-damnit/

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is not ready to give up on the 2020 NCCA football season…

In a set of tweets posted Sunday evening, Lawrence said it would be safer for players to return to campus and abide by restrictions set in place to protect the team. He argued that players could be more susceptible to passing it to older family members if they stayed home. The Heisman Trophy favorite also noted that many players come from tough neighborhoods where the coronavirus is not the only concern.

People are at just as much, if not more risk, if we don’t play. Players will all be sent home to their own communities where social distancing is highly unlikely and medical care and expenses will be placed on the families if they were to contract covid19 (1) — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) August 9, 2020

And President Trump agrees…

The student-athletes have been working too hard for their season to be cancelled. #WeWantToPlay https://t.co/lI3CCKZ4ID — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2020

During the deadly second wave of the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic, Georgia Tech still managed to play seven games, six at home and one on the road that was rescheduled for Pitt. It was the only game that was modified because of the pandemic. The team, led by John Heisman, played games in front of fans.

Reaction on Twitter…

What’s the media’s answer to this thread? https://t.co/YKljGWS5La — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) August 10, 2020

Props to Trevor Lawrence for understanding this situation and behaving more logically than most university presidents and sports media members. https://t.co/hf0Hzv7jA8 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 9, 2020

We are all Trevor Lawrence fans right now #LetThemPlay pic.twitter.com/L2rncchwte — CFB Country (@tCFBCountry) August 9, 2020

We know we give you a lot of shit Trevor, but much respect. Let the kids play. https://t.co/LvksEu9Mxe — Barstool Bama (@BarstoolAlabama) August 10, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

