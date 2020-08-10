https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/rnc-convention-nomination-acceptance-speech/2020/08/10/id/981478

Just two weeks before the Republican National Convention is scheduled to begin, President Donald Trump tweeted on Monday that he plans to give his acceptance speech from either the White House or from Gettysburg.

“We have narrowed the Presidential Nomination Acceptance Speech, to be delivered on the final night of the Convention (Thursday), to two locations – The Great Battlefield of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, and the White House, Washington, D.C. We will announce the decision soon!” Trump wrote.

The convention was originally scheduled to take place in Charlotte, but Trump moved the event to Jacksonville after he objected to the North Carolina governor’s requirement that there be social distancing and masks, The Hill reported.

When the coronavirus surged in recent weeks in Florida, Trump backtracked and called off the in-person convention.

However, the Republican National Committee said that a few hundred delegates will be in Charlotte on August 24 for convention business, including the formal nomination of Trump, Fox News reported.

When Trump first suggested last week that he would “probably” deliver the speech from the White House, there was widespread backlash against the idea, including from some Republicans, about using the White House for partisan purposes, according to The Hill.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

