We were the first to report at The Gateway Pundit that the Deep State was spying on candidate Trump in 2015. President Trump tweeted the story the following day and the fake news mainstream media immediately attacked him for promoting a conspiracy theory.

Now we know that we were 100% correct and so was President Trump

Thank you President Trump for sharing our story. You were right!

In June of 2018 The Gateway Pundit posted an article identifying unredacted words in previously redacted texts between corrupt cops Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, two individuals supposedly having an affair and key players at the top of the FBI involved in spying on candidate and then President Trump.

The discovery came from an individual on Twitter who was later removed from Twitter, named Nick Falco, who identified a word uncovered in a Senate text that was previously redacted by the corrupt DOJ.

In our post we noted that hidden in the information released by the Senate at that time were unredacted Strzok–Page texts that showed that the FBI initiated actions to insert multiple spies in the Trump campaign in December 2015.

As we reported previously, according to far left LA Times, Comey stated in March of 2017 under oath that the FBI investigation into the Trump – Russia scandal started in July 2016.

We knew then without a doubt that Comey lied about this.

Intelligence expert Tony Shaffer tweeted Falco’s tweet –

I’d call this evidence of collusion and wrongdoing… https://t.co/CcTrao5bZE — Tony Shaffer (@T_S_P_O_O_K_Y) June 4, 2018

Falco’s tweet (soon taken down by Twitter) stated that the texts released from corrupt FBI investigator Peter Strzok to corrupt FBI attorney Lisa Page state the following :



BOMBSHELL- From DECEMBER 2015–The word LURES is redacted by FBI but not OIG; OCONUS LURES; OCONUS= Outside Contiguous US LURES= In this context LURES = SPIES – multiple – Is this an admission that the FBI wanted to run a baited Sting Op using foreign agents against Trump?”

We provided additional information showing that Obama’s spy, Stefan Halper, was awarded a contract in September of 2015.

We also pointed out that the problem with Obama spying on Trump before July 2016 is that it was against FBI rules and contradicted public statements:

Retired assistant FBI director for intelligence Kevin Brock also has questions. Brock supervised an agency update to their longstanding bureau rules governing the use of sources while working under then-director Robert Mueller. These rules prohibit the FBI from directing a human source to perform espionage on an American until a formal investigation has been opened – paperwork and all. Brock sees oddities in how the Russia case began. “These types of investigations aren’t normally run by assistant directors and deputy directors at headquarters,” he told me. “All that happens normally in a field office, but that isn’t the case here and so it becomes a red flag. Congress would have legitimate oversight interests in the conditions and timing of the targeting of a confidential human source against a U.S. person.” -The Hill

The problem with Comey lying about the start date of the Trump counterintelligence campaign before Congress is that it is against the law.

President Trump tweeted out a follow up to our post the next day undoubtedly referring to our report:

Wow, Strzok-Page, the incompetent & corrupt FBI lovers, have texts referring to a counter-intelligence operation into the Trump Campaign dating way back to December, 2015. SPYGATE is in full force! Is the Mainstream Media interested yet? Big stuff! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2018

The mainstream media was interested. They were interested in accusing President Trump of tweeting a conspiracy story. The fake news media denied the fact that spying on candidate Trump occurred in spite of evidence showing this happened and then slammed the President and the Gateway Pundit for posting the tweets from Nick Falco.

To this day Wikipedia (which supports crazy far-left and dishonest positions in anything related to President Trump) calls this work, a conspiracy and “Spygate” a conspiracy.

Wikipedia calls the above story a conspiracy and the Gateway Pundit a conspiracy media outlet. However, they don’t call CNN, NBC, MSNBC, CNBC, ABC, The New York Times, Washington Post, and the many other far-left sites conspiracy outlets for pushing the Trump – Russia collusion for more than two years.



The liberal media and Wikipedia omitted the facts. For example, they state that the texts were released previously, yes they were but, THEY WERE REDACTED. Wikipedia is far-left when it comes to US politics!

US Intelligence and the Justice Department, including the FBI, were indeed spying on candidate Trump in 2015.

We now know, for instance, that corrupt DOJ attorney and number four at the DOJ, Bruce Ohr, set aside time to meet with Christopher Steele in his calendar in early October of 2015. Steele is the alleged author of the fake Steele dossier used to obtain a FISA warrant to spy on the Trump campaign, transition team and Presidency. Ohr’s calendar shows this meeting :

Based on his calendar and his wife Nellie’s testimony, we know that Bruce Ohr lied in front Congress. Ohr lied about Nellie’s start date with Fusion GPS. The demoted and disgraced DOJ attorney Bruce Ohr stated in his testimony before Congress that Nellie started with Fusion GPS in November of 2015:

General Flynn’s attorney Sidney Powell gave us another clue in September of 2019.

In her filing with the court, she requests that the US government provide her and her client, General Mike Flynn, documents related to Deep State spy Joseph Mifsud from an event in late 2015 –

Notice that Powell refers to “302s” regarding the dinner event in 2015 that General Flynn attended, which means that the FBI was interviewing Mifsud as early as 2015 and knew EXACTLY who Mifsud was. Notice also that the timing of this event was at the same time as Strzok’s text in December of 2015!

Today Judicial Watch released more text they received from a FOIA request that provide more support:

Judicial Watch today released 168 pages of records from the U.S. Department of Justice including a handwritten timeline of meetings going back to 2015 connected to Peter Strzok and Lisa Page and Steele/Fusion GPS, as well as a list of records the DOJ sent to Congress related to their investigation into the FISA warrants involving the Clinton-funded dossier.

So we now know that Joseph Mifsud, the same individual that spied on George Papadopoulos in 2016, was also involved in setting up General Flynn with Russians in late 2015 and we know Deep State Lovers Strzok and Page were connected to Fusion GPS in 2015 as well.

Thank you President Trump for retweeting our report. Time proved us right again.

