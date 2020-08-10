https://amgreatness.com/2020/08/10/trump-beating-biden-in-north-carolina-per-new-cag-rasmussen-poll/

Trump is beating Biden in a new poll conducted by Rasmussen/Pulse Opinion for the Center for American Greatness on August 6th and 7th. The poll of 750 likely voters shows the president besting Biden by a single point when “leaners” are included. This poll is one data point suggesting that the recent Trump rebound has some legs, especially in battleground states.

The poll contains some other interesting data. For instance, when asked who they think will win the election, regardless of their personal preference, Trump beats Biden by 6 points (47-41). Also worth noting is that Trump beats Biden by 4 points in the favorability rating (48-44) with 54% of North Carolinians holding an unfavorable opinion of Joe Biden. Trump’s job approval rating stands at 51%.

The poll has +/-4% margin of error. The top lines are here and the crosstabs are here.

