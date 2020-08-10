https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/trump-portland-national-guard-protests/2020/08/10/id/981464

President Donald Trump wants Portland to “bring in the National Guard” to handle ongoing protests.

In a Monday morning tweet, the president called for Portland to respond to demonstrations that have turned violent and destructive.

“Portland, which is out of control, should finally, after almost 3 months, bring in the National Guard,” Trump wrote. “The Mayor and the Governor are putting people’s lives at risk. They will be held responsible.”

Trump added that “The Guard is ready to act immediately. The Courthouse is secured by Homeland!”

On Sunday, a riot was declared in the city after officers attempted to stop protesters from throwing objects at officers, blocking the road and setting dumpster fires near a police union building, Fox News reports.

Police said a group of protesters broke into the building and set a fire.

Protests calling for racial justice have been ongoing in Portland since George Floyd, a Black man, was killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis on Memorial Day.

Trump has already deployed federal agents to help quell the protests in Portland. The Trump administration has sent the U.S. Marshals Special Operations Group and a U.S. Customs and Border Protection team based on the U.S.-Mexico border, to protect federal property in the city, according to Fox News.

