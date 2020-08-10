https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/g7-vladimir-putin-press-briefing-nov-3/2020/08/10/id/981523

President Donald Trump said Monday he is interested in hosting a Group of Seven summit following the Nov. 3 presidential elections, adding invitations to leaders have not yet been sent.

In May, Trump postponed a G7 summit he had hoped to hold in June until September or later and said he hoped to expand the list of invitees to include Australia, Russia, South Korea and India.

Trump is the chair of this year’s meeting, which rotates each year. The host can invite leaders of nations not members of the G7.

“We haven’t sent out invitations. We’re talking to them,” Trump told reporters at a White House briefing.

When asked whether he would invite Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trump answered he would, CNN reported.

“I certainly would invite him to the meeting,” Trump said. “I think he’s an important factor.”

Trump’s plans to invite Putin has drawn criticism from some members, including the U.K. and Canada. Russia was expelled from the group, previously known as the G8, in 2014 after it annexed Crimea.

Reuters contributed to this report.

