President Donald Trump on Monday is encouraging athletic directors and university presidents to proceed with college football in the fall rather than cancel the season due to coronavirus concerns.

“The student-athletes have been working too hard for their season to be canceled,” Trump tweeted, with the hashtag #WeWantToPlay and a shared by tweet Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the same hashtag.

The Big Ten, the Pac-12, the Mid-American Conference, and the Ivy League have already canceled their seasons.

About 30 college football players have decided not to play this season, while others who contracted coronavirus have reported feeling severe symptoms.

During a Monday briefing, press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Trump “very much would like to see college football safely resume their sport.”

“They work their whole lives for this moment, and he’d like to see them have a chance to live out their dream,” McEnany said about the players.

Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., wrote a letter attempting to persuade the presidents and chancellors of Big Ten universities not to cancel the season.

“Life is about tradeoffs. There are no guarantees that college football will be completely safe — that’s absolutely true; it’s always true,” Sasse wrote. “But the structure and discipline of football programs is very likely safer than what the lived experience of 18- to 22-year-olds will be if there isn’t a season.”

