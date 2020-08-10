https://justthenews.com/government/white-house/trump-says-kamala-harris-was-my-number-one-pick-after-biden-announced-her?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Trump said Tuesday evening that presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s choice of Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate “was my No.1 pick” because she has many political negatives

The California senator “did very poorly in the primaries, and that’s like a poll,” the president said.

Trump condemned Harris for her behavior during the 2018 hearings for then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. The president also praised sitting Vice President Mike Pence while discussing Biden’s choice.

“He’s been a great vice president, and I will take him over Kamala and the horrible way she, again, treated Justice Kavanaugh,” the president said. “I thought she was the meanest, the most horrible, most disrespectful of anybody in the U.S. Senate.”

