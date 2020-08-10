https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/trump-sen-ben-sasse-coronavirus-relief-GOP/2020/08/10/id/981455

President Donald Trump clapped back at Sen. Ben Sasse after the Nebraska Republican blasted Trump’s executive orders aimed at providing Americans financial relief amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a Monday tweet, Trump accused Sasse of being a “RINO,” which stands for a Republican in Name Only, who has “gone rogue.”

“RINO Ben Sasse, who needed my support and endorsement in order to get the Republican nomination for Senate from the GREAT State of Nebraska, has, now that he’s got it (Thank you President T), gone rogue, again,” Trump posted. “This foolishness plays right into the hands of the Radical Left Dems!”

On Saturday, Trump signed several executive orders geared toward helping Americans after Congress failed to pass another relief package.

Sasse criticized Trump’s move to extend unemployment benefits at a reduced rate, suspend payroll tax, defer student loan payments and interest and renew a moratorium on evictions, Politico reports.

“The pen-and-phone theory of executive lawmaking is unconstitutional slop,” Sasse said Saturday night. “President Obama did not have the power to unilaterally rewrite immigration law with DACA, and President Trump does not have the power to unilaterally rewrite the payroll tax law. Under the Constitution, that power belongs to the American people acting through their members of Congress.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

