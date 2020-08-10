https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/511304-trump-slams-rogue-sasse-after-criticism-of-executive-actions

President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump suggests some states may ‘pay nothing’ as part of unemployment plan Trump denies White House asked about adding him to Mount Rushmore Trump, US face pivotal UN vote on Iran MORE on Monday lashed out at Sen. Ben Sasse Benjamin (Ben) Eric SasseWhite House officials, Democrats spar over legality, substance of executive orders Kudlow acknowledges executive orders may end up in court: ‘We’re going to go ahead with our actions anyways’ Several GOP lawmakers express concern over Trump executive orders MORE (R-Neb.), accusing the senator of having “gone rouge” after he sharply criticized the president’s executive action over the weekend aimed at providing coronavirus aid in lieu of a congressional deal.

“RINO Ben Sasse, who needed my support and endorsement in order to get the Republican nomination for Senate from the GREAT State of Nebraska, has, now that he’s got it (Thank you President T), gone rogue, again,” Trump tweeted. “This foolishness plays right into the hands of the Radical Left Dems!”

RINO Ben Sasse, who needed my support and endorsement in order to get the Republican nomination for Senate from the GREAT State of Nebraska, has, now that he’s got it (Thank you President T), gone rogue, again. This foolishness plays right into the hands of the Radical Left Dems! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

The president has frequently used the term “RINO,” or “Republican in name only,” to describe GOP lawmakers who criticize him. He’s has previously used the term to describe Sens. Pat Toomey Patrick (Pat) Joseph ToomeyDunford withdraws from consideration to chair coronavirus oversight panel GOP senators push for quick, partial reopening of economy NSA improperly collected US phone records in October, new documents show MORE (R-Pa.) and Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyFrom a Republican donor to Senate GOP: Remove marriage penalty or risk alienating voters Tennessee primary battle turns nasty for Republicans NRCC poll finds McBath ahead of Handel in Georgia MORE (R-Utah) and former Speaker Paul Ryan Paul Davis RyanWary GOP eyes Meadows shift from brick-thrower to dealmaker Budowsky: Why I back Kennedy, praise Markey Democratic super PAC quotes Reagan in anti-Trump ad set to air on Fox News: ‘Are you better off?’ MORE (R-Wis.).

Sasse on Saturday decried Trump’s series of executive actions that unilaterally sought to extend enhanced unemployment benefits, defer payroll tax collection and offer assistance on rent and student loan payments as “unconstitutional slop.”

“President Obama did not have the power to unilaterally rewrite immigration law with DACA, and President Trump does not have the power to unilaterally rewrite the payroll tax law,” Sasse said in a statement, referring to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. “Under the Constitution, that power belongs to the American people acting through their members of Congress.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Sasse’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Trump’s tweet.

The Nebraska senator has at times been among the most willing members of the GOP conference to criticize the president. Still, Trump endorsed Sasse last September in his primary contest, which the senator won handily in May.

Sasse has reemerged as a vocal Trump critic since winning his primary, calling out the president on a handful of issues in recent months.

After federal law enforcement cleared out peaceful protesters near the White House ahead of Trump’s walk to a nearby church where he posed for photos, Sasse said he was “against clearing out a peaceful protest for a photo op that treats the Word of God as a political prop.”

The senator late last month rebuked Trump for his decision to pull U.S. forces out of Germany, calling it “weak.”

“Once more, now with feeling: U.S. troops aren’t stationed around the world as traffic cops or welfare caseworkers — they’re restraining the expansionary aims of the world’s worst regimes, chiefly China and Russia,” he said in a statement. “The President’s lack of strategic understanding of this issue increases our response time and hinders the important deterrent work our servicemen and women are doing.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

