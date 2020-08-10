https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2020/08/10/trump-supporter-to-president-dont-say-it-if-rush-has-to-explain-it/
RUSH: Lisa, State College, Pennsylvania. You’re next. Great to have you on the program. Hi.
CALLER: Ah, Rush, it’s great to talk to you. I actually have been lucky enough to talk to you a couple of times. In fact, I called about a year and a half ago saying that I was kind of unhappy with Trump’s tweeting, and I was chatting with another Trump supporter — underground Trump supporter — the other day, and I came up with a new rule for Trump. And it’s simply, “If Rush has to explain it, don’t say it.”
RUSH: Now, that’s interesting. Why? You mean because if it’s not abundantly clear on its own, if I have to explain it?
CALLER: Yes. Yes. Let me give you an example —
RUSH: Well, hang on for your example ’cause I misread the clock. I thought I had one minute more than I have. I gotta go to a break. Can you hang on for a couple minutes here?
CALLER: Sure.
RUSH: I knew that you could. We’ll be right back after this.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: All right. We go back to Lisa, State College, Pennsylvania, who will now expand on the claim that if I need to explain a Trump tweet or anything else, that Trump should not say it. You were on the verge of giving an example when time cut you off.
CALLER: Yes. Thank you. Well, I thought of this last week when he made his comments about Biden’s religion, and I kind of knew what he meant, and then you talked about the next day. And that’s what got me to thinking is that if you have to explain what he meant, that he shouldn’t say it because he’s not as articulate as you are sometimes, and I understand why. He’s constantly under attack. Umm…
RUSH: No, it’s not that. It’s not that. You know, the difference is — and it really is this. Trump is not and never has been a political guy.
CALLER: Right.
RUSH: He’s a businessman who’s an optimist. He’s a positive, results, optimistic thinker — a can-do guy.
CALLER: Right.
RUSH: He’s not an ideologue. He’s not a conservative. He’s not a liberal. He’s now learning for the first time in his life what New York liberalism really is all about. He lived his whole life without caring. So what you think is not articulate is simply not the same language that you speak.
CALLER: Yes. I understand. “Articulate” may not have been the right word, but he sometimes sounds like he’s kind of in a stream of consciousness talking, and — (crosstalk)
RUSH: That’s exactly what he does. You’re exactly right. That’s exactly what it is
CALLER: — and he’s not a politician, which is what I like about him, but also what sometimes can get him in trouble, and I think it… You know, maybe he needs to speak more in bullet points and talk about, you know, more what he’s done. You know, school choice, criminal justice reform.
You know, just… And — and his ads aren’t targeting that, either. That’s another reason I called is that I’m frustrated with some of his ads and, you know, I’m constantly getting texts and emails wanting me to contribute, which is fine. Except I’d like to find out how I could target my money to ads that, to me, make more sense.
I’m not seeing a lot of it ads that I like of his, and I think, you know, they need to be more bullet pointed and really focus on what he’s done and address what the criticism is of his COVID response and maybe even show clips of, you know, Nancy and the governor — Governor Cuomo and so on — telling people to go down to China down and go to the Chinese parade and now they’re saying he didn’t do enough. But yet when he shut down the flights from China, they went crazy, and —
RUSH: Well, now, wait a minute. If you know all of this, then why is he doing such a lousy job of telling people about it?
CALLER: Well, because I listen to you (giggles) and I read a lot. I read, you know, and I educate myself. But not everybody does.
RUSH: No, I appreciate that. I don’t know how you can target your donations to only ads you approve of.
CALLER: Yeah. Probably not.
RUSH: You know, one thing that I do tend to understand what you’re saying — and, to a point, agree with — is that he’s got one hell of a success story to tell, and I think he should spend more time on it.
RUSH: I do too.
RUSH: The example there is… I know you’re gonna love this, Lisa. There is a story today at Breitbart News: “’50 Things They Don’t Want You to Know About Trump’…” It’s a book by a Breitbart reporter (who’s black, by the way). His name is Jerome Hudson. ‘”50 Things They Don’t Want You to Know About Trump,’ HarperCollins Reveals Breitbart Editor Jerome Hudson’s Book Cover,” and here are some of them.
These are the things you’re talking about. These are the things you wish that he would highlight: “President Trump allocated more funding to historically black colleges and universities than any other president. The poverty rate for black and Hispanic Americans dropped to an all-time low in 2018. The famous ‘Muslim Ban’ excluded 87% of the world’s Muslims.
“Blue-collar workers enjoyed three times the wage growth of the top 1% of households. Median household income reached $65,666 in 2019, the highest level on record. From his first month in office, President Trump presided over the largest manufacturing boom in a first term since the 1970s. Trump has been tougher on Putin than Obama was.
“The Trump DOJ has opened more than 1,000 cases against the world’s top intellectual property thieves as America loses trillions in Chinese theft. Trump prioritized breaking the Chinese monopoly on rare-earth elements, and the U.S. is digging for them for the first time since the Manhattan Project.
“Border crossings,” illegal border crossings, “plummeted by 78% from March 2019 to March 2020. Democrats began calling for Trump’s impeachment months before he was the Republican nominee. Violent crime has fallen every year since Trump took office after rising the last two years under Obama. Trump’s federal agencies are investigating the big tech giants’ monopolistic practices.”
So, Lisa, that’s the kind of stuff you think he ought to be touting?
CALLER: Absolutely — and his ads. And let’s add one more thing, that over a million people every year, including this year, are admitted to the United States under immigration. I think a lot of people have the impression that he has shut down immigration, and that’s not true.
RUSH: Yeah. Yeah.
CALLER: That’s one of the criticisms that people have of him. (crosstalk)
RUSH: Well, it’s true that Americans haven’t been told the whole story about his presidency, but they’re not gonna be unless he does it.
CALLER: Right, and that’s why he needs to stick to the facts and stop and let other people talk about Joe Biden’s mental capacity. Let other people do that. Let… You know, forget all that, and just focus on what he has done —
RUSH: Well —
CALLER: — and I understand that he has been, you know, lambasted for the last three years, and he wants to fight back. And he can, but I think he needs to do it in the way you just demonstrated. (crosstalk)
RUSH: Well, but even that, even that —
CALLER: He needs to mention school choice and (crosstalk) —
RUSH: Hang on.
CALLER: — mention school choice! (crosstalk) School choice.
RUSH: Look, you can’t hear me when I’m speaking. It’s a frustrating thing here. What I was gonna is, numbers are very hard to visualize. I keep telling… Every time I have to use numbers on this program, I cringe. People can’t remember ’em — and if you can’t see them, then you’re not going to remember them, they’re gonna lose their impact, and it’s tough.
So all these numbers that I just recited are going to have to be visualized another way in an ad. You can’t just have a narrator reciting the numbers. After the first two or three, the listener loses track. And so it’s a challenge when your success story is numbers. The numbers of people no longer on unemployment. The record numbers of people with record wage increases.
Anytime you’re dealing with numbers, you have a massive challenge in transmitting that information. You almost have to do it in context of TV ads, but then you can’t use the numbers there, either. Or if you do, you can only talk about one or two areas, but you can’t run an ad featuring everything I just did in one ad. You’ll have people forgetting what you said within ten seconds of every assertion. It’s a challenge.
But look. I appreciate your assertion that if I have to explain it, that Trump ought not tweet it. I know what you mean by that, and that’s specifically when he went after Biden on God and so forth. And once again, see, I know exactly what he means, because I know Trump. I know Trump as well as the closest person to him. He doesn’t know that, but I do. And I also know, I also know about the Democrats and religion. I know exactly what Trump meant.
If it helps Trump for me to explain it when a lot of people would instinctively misunderstand it — you run around and say that X doesn’t like God, I mean, you can’t just leave it there. You’ve got to explain what you mean by it. And he didn’t. You have to explain what is meant by that. It’s not hard if you have a well-rounded understanding of the Democrat Party and their hatred of modern Christianity.
But if you don’t understand that and if you’re afraid to illustrate it, then you’re gonna get stuck with the assertion that’s not explained and people think, man, it’s a horrible thing to say. ‘Cause most people think it’s a very horrible to accuse people of not believing in God or not accepting God or, worse, to disliking God or Joe Biden doesn’t have God, you better be able to explain what you mean.
I understand what you’re saying. Fortunately, I can. And Trump, this is one of these things, he instinctively knows it, but explaining it, he’s hampered by the fact that he does not have a lifelong immersion into politics and political language. He’s getting there, by the way. He’s gaining by leaps and bounds in his understanding of it. I appreciate the call, Lisa.