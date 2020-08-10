https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/susan-rice-running-mate-liability-national-security/2020/08/10/id/981517

As Democrats await the announcement of Joe Biden’s running mate, President Donald Trump noted the Obama administration’s former National Security Adviser Susan Rice is a “potential liability.”

“If he chooses her that’s fine, but that’s a potential liability, we’ll see,” Trump told reporters during the daily press briefing that resumed after being abruptly suspended amid the Secret Service’s reported shooting of an armed man outside of the White House grounds.

Rice is one of a handful of women finalists to be Biden’s running mate, perhaps choice 1A along with Sen. Kamala Harris, R-Calif., who was critical of Biden’s dealings on race early in the Democratic presidential primary.

Rice worked very closely with Biden during former President Barack Obama’s administration and was very influential in the investigation of the Trump campaign’s incoming National Security Adviser Gen. Michael Flynn during the December 2016-January 2017 transition of power.

“Look, the Obama campaign spied on our campaign and they’ve been caught, all right?” Trump began. “And now let’s see what happens to them. But they have been caught, they’ve been caught red handed.

“It’s probably treason. It’s a horrible thing they did, and it probably never happened before, at least nobody got caught doing it. But they used the intelligence agencies of our country to spy on my campaign, and they have been caught, and there are a lot of people involved.

“I don’t want to say how much she’s involved.”

According to Rice’s congressional testimony, she suspected Gen. Flynn to be favorable to Russia contacts because he had diminished the threat of Russia in December 2016 briefings with the Obama administration and was much more adamant China was the larger threat because of its economic power.

On that statement, Rice told Congress, she felt his dealings with Russia needed to be investigated.

“This was a setup like we’ve never seen,” Trump concluded at the end of the press briefing. “I think it’s the political crime of the century.”

At Monday’s press briefing, Trump sounded the alarms on China with respect to Biden, the presidential campaign, and his re-election efforts.

“Their greatest dream in the world is that Joe Biden wins, because they will own this country, China will own this country,” Trump said, adding he now has doubts of any future trade deals with China amid the global coronavirus pandemic that originated in Wuhan, China.

“I don’t know that we want to have a deal with China, to be honest with you,” he continued. “So, I’m saying to myself, China wants us to lose very badly, and you know who else is not happy with us winning? Russia.”

Among the other notable comments in the briefing:

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Trump’s coronavirus stimulus executive orders signed Saturday – payroll tax deferral, evictions pause, student loan interest pause, and $400 per week unemployment bonuses – will be executable in states “within the next week or two.”

Trump called his executive order on preexisting conditions a “double safety net” for Americans worried unwinding Obamacare might leave them uncovered. Trump has faced criticism for the executive order to guarantee coverage of pre-existing conditions, which was a part of the Affordable Care Act the Trump administration as worked to repeal.

On polling: Trump suggested his internal polling has his campaign’s support rising and Biden’s falling, adding a rebuke of Biden’s economic policies, saying his election “will destroy our country,” send 401K plans to “near zero,” and crush the economy.

Finally, on the coronavirus vaccine progress amid the White House task force’s “Operation: Warp Speed,” Trump said vaccine trials are progressing quickly and in fact experts have told him “we may have” a vaccine already. Final-stage, human trials are ongoing, but Trump did not expound on specific progress with them.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

