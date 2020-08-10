https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2020/08/10/trump-trolls-media-its-a-peaceful-protest/
RUSH: For those of you who think that Donald Trump’s lost it, that he’s on the downside, that he’s a little bit depressed, that the wind’s gone out of the sails, I want you to listen to something. This is Friday in Bedminster, New Jersey, at the Trump National Golf Club. He did a press conference at 7 p.m. on a Friday. “A press conference? Why?”
Because Trump knows what the most watched cable network — the most watched network — in America is. It’s the Fox News Channel. Everybody says, you know, “Friday night, press conference? No way. No. No. No.” This is just another sign of how things have changed. During the press conference, unidentified reporter tried to trap Trump.
REPORTER: You have dozens of people. They’re not following the guidelines in New Jersey, which say you should not have more than 25 people.
THE PRESIDENT: You’re wrong on that because it’s a political —
CROWD: (booing)
THE PRESIDENT: You’re wrong on that, because it’s a political activity. They have exceptions. Political activity. And it’s also a peaceful protest. So when you have an —
CROWD: (laughter)
THE PRESIDENT: — and as you know —
CROWD: (cheers and applause)
THE PRESIDENT: And to me, they look like they all have — pretty much all have masks on. But, you know, you have an exclusion in the law. It says “peaceful protest” or “political activity,” right? In fact, specifically… Yeah. It says — exactly — “political activity” or “peaceful protests.” And you can call it “political activity,” but I’d call it “peaceful protests,” because they heard you were coming up, and they know the news is fake. They understand it better —
CROWD: (applause)
THE PRESIDENT: — than anybody.
RUSH: So this is hilarious. This is along lines up of, “Hey, Russia if you’re listening, maybe you could find Hillary’s missing emails.” Remember they all fell for that, that Trump was asking the Russians to hack Hillary’s email? So here comes the sniveling little reporter, “You’re violating social distancing! You’re having people here!”
No, they were members of Trump’s club. They were members. He invited ’em in, and he told the media, “Hey, it’s a peaceful protest, and you’re the people saying, ‘Peaceful protests? Go ahead and have ’em! No need to social distance, ’cause the virus doesn’t spread during peaceful protests.’” He was ramming it down their throats again.