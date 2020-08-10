https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/nuclear-deal-donors-re-election/2020/08/10/id/981493

President Donald Trump promised political supporters at a campaign fundraising event that, if he wins re-election, the United States would have a negotiated settlement with Iran within a month, according to numerous publications.

The reports appeared based on cell phone videos taken during the gathering at a luxury beach home of a friend of Trump’s in Long Branch, New Jersey, on Sunday. Attendees paid between $5,600 and $250,000, the Asbury Park Press reported.

“When we win, we will have a deal within four weeks,” Trump said, according to one of the videos from the event, drawing cheers and bring the supporters to their feet.

It was unclear from the reporting what Trump would negotiate to accomplish.

The Trump administration in 2018 withdrew from what is known as the Iran nuclear deal, negotiated three years earlier by the Obama administration ostensibly to prevent the Islamic state from further developing nuclear weapons. The United States re-imposed economic sanctions for its violations as a signatory to the Treaty on Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

Trump and others accused Iran of violating the terms of the deal negotiated with the Obama administration.

The deal was never submitted to the Senate for ratification and is considered a non-binding political commitment.

Tensions between the United States and Iran have increased since. In May of last year, Iran or its proxies were accused of planting bombs on four ships off the coast of the United Arab Emirates, causing five- to 10-foot holes in each of the ships at or below the water line.

A month later, Iran shot down a U.S. surveillance drone in international airspace over the Gulf of Oman. The Trump administration imposed more sanctions on Iran in response.

In late December, a rocket attack on a military base in northern Iraq that houses U.S. and coalitions forces killed a U.S. civilian contractor. No one claimed responsibility.

Two days later, U.S. F-15 jets conducted strikes against an Iranian-backed group in Iraq and Syria and Jan. 2, a U.S. drone strike in Baghdad killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the leader of Iran’s Quds Force.

On Jan. 7, Iran launched multiple missiles against an air base housing U.S. military in Iraq. No Iraqi or U.S. personnel were injured.

