Male shooting suspect down, screen image

Secret Service on Monday afternoon interrupted President Trump’s presser and pulled him away from the podium in the briefing room and moved him into the West Wing.

President Trump returned moments later and confirmed that an individual was shot by the Secret Service outside of the White House and was taken to the hospital.

The shooting took place at 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.

The Secret Service can confirm there has been an officer involved shooting at 17th Street and Pennsylvania Ave. Law enforcement officials are on the scene. More information to follow. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) August 10, 2020

Footage of male shooting suspect down:

A Secret Service officer was also injured and taken to a local hospital.

“At no time during this incident was the White House complex breached or were any protectees in danger.” Secret Service confirmed in a tweet.

Update: the investigation into a USSS officer involved shooting is ongoing. A male subject and a USSS officer were both transported to a local hospital. At no time during this incident was the White House complex breached or were any protectees in danger. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) August 10, 2020

