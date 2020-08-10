http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/VBjYbUxMxKc/

A police officer from Massachusetts is being hailed as a hero for saving a pilot’s life after he crashed into a lake over the weekend.

“Stoneham Police Officer Joe Ponzo was off-duty and on a family vacation at Lake Winnipesaukee when he saw an ultralight glider plane crash into the lake at about 3 p.m. Sunday,” according to WCVB.

Once Ponzo notified the New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol Unit, he rushed his boat to the crash site.

“I’ve been on the job for 23 years; this was one of the most bizarre events I’ve ever seen — I’ve ever witnessed — if you’ve ever witnessed a plane crash. I’m still shaken, to be honest with you,” he told WCAX.

When he and several others arrived at the site, they worked to pull the 78-year-old pilot, identified as David Grapes, out of the water.

“Thankfully, we were in the right place at the right time,” Ponzo recalled. “The plane sank into the water right after the crash and the man was able to get himself out before we got there. He was in the water and a few other boaters came to help me get him into my boat.”

Following the incident, Stoneham Police Chief James McIntyre said even when police are on vacation with their families, they are “never truly off the job when duty calls.”

“Officer Ponzo is a 23-year veteran of the Stoneham Police Department and he was the right person to be there when this man needed help. We credit Joe with helping to save this man’s life and springing into action when he saw someone in need,” he continued.

Grapes was later transported to Lakes Region General Hospital in Laconia and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

“Investigators learned that the plane was about 1,000 feet about [sic] the bay when the engine stopped,” the WCVB report said, adding that the crash remains under investigation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

