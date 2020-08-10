https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/wake-ass-screaming-blm-militants-rove-georgetown-neighborhood-midnight-rampage-video/

Screaming Black Lives Matter militants roved into a Georgetown neighborhood in a midnight rampage.

The terrorists walked through the residential neighborhood close to midnight Saturday screaming in megaphones: “Wake your ass up!” and “Black Lives Matter!”

WATCH:

The roving gang rang bells and banged on pots as they screamed into megaphones.

Additional footage:

Sirens and chants in Georgetown:

Black Lives Matter/Antifa terrorists are also terrorizing residents in Seattle and Portland.

Antifa threatened to murder Portland residents over the weekend, telling them they are going to burn their building down.

