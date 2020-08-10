https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/wake-ass-screaming-blm-militants-rove-georgetown-neighborhood-midnight-rampage-video/
Screaming Black Lives Matter militants roved into a Georgetown neighborhood in a midnight rampage.
The terrorists walked through the residential neighborhood close to midnight Saturday screaming in megaphones: “Wake your ass up!” and “Black Lives Matter!”
WATCH:
Wake up Georgetown chants #BlackLivesMatterPlaza #DCProtests #DC #WhiteHouseProtests #BLMDC #DefundPolice #DefundDCPolice #dcprotest #DMVprotest #dc #DMV #WashingtonDC #BLMDC #BHAZ #breakingnews #protest #dcprotest2020 #ACAB pic.twitter.com/Oi0sfUlNUl
— Raws Media (@rawsmedia) August 9, 2020
The roving gang rang bells and banged on pots as they screamed into megaphones.
Additional footage:
Protesters are now waking people up in Georgetown #BlackLivesMatterPlaza #DCProtests #DC #WhiteHouseProtests #BLMDC #DefundPolice #DefundDCPolice #dcprotest #DMVprotest #dc #DMV #WashingtonDC #BLMDC #BHAZ #breakingnews #protest #dcprotest2020 #ACAB pic.twitter.com/iFslAmtk5d
— Raws Media (@rawsmedia) August 9, 2020
Sirens and chants in Georgetown:
Sirens and chants happening at Georgetown #BlackLivesMatterPlaza #DCProtests #DC #WhiteHouseProtests #BLMDC #DefundPolice #DefundDCPolice #dcprotest #DMVprotest #dc #DMV #WashingtonDC #BLMDC #BHAZ #breakingnews #protest #dcprotest2020 #ACAB pic.twitter.com/IP2VQutA5M
— Raws Media (@rawsmedia) August 9, 2020
Black Lives Matter/Antifa terrorists are also terrorizing residents in Seattle and Portland.
Antifa threatened to murder Portland residents over the weekend, telling them they are going to burn their building down.