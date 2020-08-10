https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/watch-black-americans-speak-meeting-president-trump-video/

Black Americans who support President Trump speak out after a meeting with him and share their experiences of what brought them to the conservative movement.

One of his supporters stated,”That was one of the greatest experiences of my life. I would never forget that.”

Conservative talk show host Candace Owens was there and shared, “It was wonderful and it was beautiful.” Sarcastically added, “Look at all these Uncle Toms right? Freethinking blacks.”

A man shared, “I just met the president. Man, he told me I was the flyest guy in the room. It was an honor. Thank you. You know, I didn’t think I would be here, guy from the streets in the White House.”

Another supporter also said, “I never would think I’d be one of the first in my family to be invited to the White House as a Black man. You know, not to many people could say in black families. So it’s good that that actually happened. You know, I made history in my family.”

After listening to Trump, one Black Trump supporter stated, “Got a chance to listen to all the things that he’s done for the Black community. And I’m just grateful for this president. I didn’t support him at the last election. But after seeing what he’s done and that speech he gave in there, he’s convinced me I’m voting for him in 2020.”

