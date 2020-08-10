https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-black-lives-matter-protester-allegedly-pulls-gun-on-truck-trying-to-drive-on-road

A Black Lives Matter protester allegedly pulled a gun on a truck in Indianapolis late last week as the truck tried to get around a group of protesters that were occupying the road.

A video of the incident went viral on social media over the weekend, but according to local media, the incident appears to have happened last Thursday.

The video showed a person draw a gun as the vehicle tried to get around the protesters. The truck then tried to drive around to the far side of the road in an apparent attempt to swerve around the protesters and get out of the area. The same people who initially confronted the driver ran to the other side of the road and prevented the driver from moving forward. The driver eventually had to reverse and completely leave the area.

“Come’on buddy, don’t be stupid,” someone shouts at the driver as someone else throws a water bottle at the truck.

A local newspaper, The Indianapolis Recorder, documented the apparent incident and its description of the vehicle matched the vehicle in the video.

“Underneath the I-65 bridge, tension mounted between several members of the protest and a driver,” the newspaper wrote. “While members of the group tried to redirect traffic, a driver in a blue truck revved the engine, sending protesters scrambling to the sidewalk. One protester, who only identified himself as ‘Icon,’ pulled a gun on the driver.”

The video does not appear to show the truck revving its engine at the protesters, only trying to get around them.

“I was scared he was going to kill me,” the person who allegedly pulled the gun told the newspaper. “I stepped in front of a little girl when he revved his engine, but, yes, I absolutely drew a gun to defend myself.”

“After a few minutes, the driver turned around, and the protesters continued toward Monument Circle,” the newspaper added. “A group of roughly 10 cars trailed behind the group heading toward Monument Circle. Some honked in solidarity with the protest, others in frustration. ”

The incident comes after numerous incidents played out at the end of July involving drivers on the road and shootings at Black Lives Matter events.

The Daily Wire reported:

Two violent incidents broke out at Black Lives Matter events in Aurora, Colorado, and Austin, Texas, over the weekend that involved shooting at vehicles on the road. In Colorado, a Jeep that was allegedly fleeing a violent incident drove through a Black Lives Matter event where one of the protesters opened fire on the Jeep. Two people were struck and taken to local hospitals. Police said it was not clear if the protester was the only person who fired a weapon or if other people did as well. “While the Jeep was being driven through the crowd, multiple shots were fired by a protester,” the Aurora Police Department said in a statement. “At this time it is unknown if multiple people fired their weapons, or if it was just one individual. Also, there have been no reported injuries reported to us about anyone being hit by this vehicle.”

