Christians in a church in Pennsylvania were able to “outsmart their Democratic governer” by holding their worship service, deemed not essential by politicians, in a Walmart, which is essential, according to a Law Enforcement Today reported.

This is brilliant, a church was not allowed to worship because of buracrats decree so they went to a Walmart to do it pic.twitter.com/nTeqoqPSLE — Luke Rudkowski (@Lukewearechange) August 6, 2020

The LET report said it happened in North Versailles, Pennsylvania, where worshipers met despite Democrat Gov. Tom Wolf’s attempt to close down churches.

It’s part of a move nationwide by mostly Democrat governors and mayors against Christian churches. The officials say they’re not essential so have to close down because of coronavirus.

President Trump, in a move against the campaign, declared that churches are, in fact, part of the essential structure of the nation, which also includes stores that provide food and other supplies, gas stations, medical facilities and more.

Wolf’s attack on churches came when he announced, “Individuals should not gather in religious buildings or homes for services or celebrations until the stay-at-home order is lifted.”

Like Wolf, California officials have even ordered church members not to gather in homes for events like Bible studies.

That’s while they openly advocate for the “protests” by Black Lives Matter and Antifa that have been descending into riots, leaving blocks of city centers rubble.

The report said, “Nancy Halford, a Walmart employee, stopped what she was doing to join the singing and record the event, and the video has now gone viral.”

LET reported, “The Walmart video has shown that there is absolutely no reason why houses of worship should be closed. If people can safely gather at a Walmart to worship, then it is absurd to suggest that the actual house of worship is any more dangerous.”

LET continued, “This is not the first time worshipers took to Walmart for service. In Holly Springs, Mississippi, the First Pentecostal Church has planned a drive-in Palm Sunday Service, however, weather did not cooperate. Approximately 45 members of the congregation went inside the church to worship while being socially distant.”

When police officers interrupted the service to disperse the congregation, Pastor Jerry Waldrop asked church members to go directly to Walmart to continue their worship.

At the store, the town’s mayor insisted the church members couldn’t be in the store.

LET reported, “This just further affirms the bias that is taking place across the country in the name of ‘safety’ and ‘quarantine’. Liquor stores and marijuana shops were deemed essential, but houses of worship were not. It seems as though politicians are using this time to abuse their power in the name of the pandemic.”

The president wasn’t long-winded when he supported churches, however, saying, “In America, we need more prayer, not less.”

Last Thursday, Christians also flooded into a Las Vegas casino to worship God among people placing bets.

The fight over church meetings has included efforts to assemble through drive-in services, and more.

CDC guidelines call for masks during church services, limited size, and social distancing.

