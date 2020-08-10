http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/m7CFrG7x-lU/

President Donald Trump on Monday is scheduled to hold a press conference at the White House.

The event is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. EST.

The president continues talking about the fight against the latest flare-ups of the coronavirus as well as the latest financial aid package stuck in negotiations with Congress.

Trump signed executive orders on Saturday to suspend the collection of the payroll tax, as well as send unemployed Americans an extra federal supplement check of $400 a week.

“We’re doing that without the Democrats,” Trump said at a press conference on Saturday. “We should have been able to do it very easily with them, but they want all of these additional things that have nothing to do with helping people.”

