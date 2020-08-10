https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2020/08/10/we-all-want-to-see-more-pushback/
RUSH: Paul in Saint Hedwig, Texas. You’re next, sir. Great to have you here.
CALLER: Hey, Rush I just want you to know that first and foremost we are all praying for you and your family and your speedy recovery.
RUSH: Thank you.
CALLER: More than anything.
RUSH: Very, very much. Really appreciate it.
CALLER: You spoke a lot lately to and about people that are scared to speak up and stand up and the repercussions. And after hearing a particular call last week I had a thought, and that was the destruction of the American system will not come at the hands of those who actively seek to destroy it, but rather by the ignorance of those who know not to protect it.
And I’m like you. By ignorance, I’m not being demeaning in any way. I do mean those that either don’t take it serious enough or don’t realize just how important it is to make sure that everybody’s informed, as much as they can. I mean, everybody doesn’t have a big voice like you, but you have daily interactions, you have people you run across that you never know what a few words, you know, might mean to them.
RUSH: So your point is what?
CALLER: That the left is always gonna be coming after America, it’s always gonna want to seek to destroy, but a lot of people in America don’t realize how big of a threat that is and how quickly life could change if they ever achieve even a few of the goals that they really wanted to get at.
RUSH: Okay. So you think the country can be lost to the left, is what you’re saying?
CALLER: Yes. Well, I think it can if the people that can prevent it don’t stand up. I guess that’s the point of it. I’m sorry. I guess I didn’t put it out there very well. But that is the thought. If you’re not willing to fight for what you believe in — fighting political bullies is just like fighting bullies on the street.
RUSH: Well, yeah. What I’m getting at, do you see people willing to fight or not?
CALLER: I do and I noticed the more that I fight and being black in America, it’s a little bit different of a challenge for me, but I’ve noticed that more and more that I stand up and put views out there, people trickle in behind me and then you’ll get a supportive word and the next thing you know they’re out there saying things. Now they’ve gained the confidence to put forth what it is. And a lot of times it’s how you say it —
RUSH: I misunderstood. I thought you said that we would not be lost to the left and you think that we will be if we don’t fight back. I don’t know how you’re defining fight back. But it’s a never-ending source of frustration for a lot of people, largely because even if we were fighting back the media wouldn’t portray it, and I think a lot of people know that. So fighting back is gonna be defined as what happens on Election Day for a lot of people.
Anyway, folks, I’m sorry I’m out of it time.