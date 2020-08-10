https://www.dailywire.com/news/wear-a-damn-mask-alyssa-milano-posts-viral-hair-brushing-video-to-lecture-on-covid

Vocal anti-Trump actress Alyssa Milano posted a minute-and-a-half long video to social media on Sunday that mostly featured the actress brushing her wet hair and showing off the strands that fell out, an apparent demonstration on why people should “wear a damn mask.”

Milano connected the video to the novel coronavirus, claiming she had contracted the virus back in April and tested positive for COVID antibodies last week. The actress, who often posts lengthy expletive-laced rants on Twitter and has broken down in tears via livestream, tied the hair loss to once having the virus, which she tied to people not wearing a “damn mask.”

The rather bizarre video has racked up over 1.5 million views as of Monday morning.

“Thought I’d show you what #Covid19 does to your hair,” Milano captioned the video. “Please take this seriously. #WearADamnMask #LongHauler.”

“Hi, everybody, um, I just wanted to show you the amount of hair that is coming out of my head as a result of COVID,” she starts.

Showing off her de-tangler brush, Milano, in a bathrobe, starts brushing her wet hair and pulling out all the strands that get tangling in the brush.

“One brushing. This is my hair loss from COVID-19,” Milano says, fallen hair strands in hand. “Wear a damn mask.”

In a follow-up tweet, Milano posted: “65% of COVID-19 survivors surveyed report experiencing hair loss, among other long-term effects.”

The actress also responded to a question about her apparent COVID diagnosis, “I had covid in April. Tested positive for antibodies last week.”

It’s unclear why Milano is losing hair, or if the amount of shed hair is even reason for concern. But according to the Mayo Clinic, there are a number of factors often related to hair loss, including heredity, hormonal changes and medical conditions, medications and supplements, stress, as well as hairstyles and treatments.

According to a Yahoo! report, hair loss might be associated with COVID via “weight loss to severe infection and psychological stress.”

“Technically known as telogen effluvium, temporary hair loss can be triggered by many things, from weight loss to severe infection and psychological stress,” the report said. “[Dr. Pedram] Yazdan, who specializes in hair loss, says all three may play a role in the reports of hair loss he’s seeing. One such report, a survey of more than 1,500 survivors released in late July, lists hair loss as among the top 25 symptoms experienced (out of nearly 100 total) by COVID-19 survivors.”

“It could be infection, it could be nutritional, it could be a lot of stress on the body — physical stress and medical stress,” explained Yazdan, with regard to hair loss and COVID. “Some patients with a lot of emotional stress … if they have a lot of anxiety or just some situational event in their life which is very emotionally taxing that can lead to hair shedding.”

WATCH:

Related: Alyssa Milano Posts Unhinged Anti-Trump Rant, Whines Joe Rogan Crushes Her Podcast Numbers

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

