You can see the actual INSTANT Nancy Pelosi realizes she said the quiet part about Joe Biden and China out loud.

It’s not like we all didn’t already know this but still.

Watch.

“China would prefer Joe Biden.” – Nancy Pelosi pic.twitter.com/gI1RHmFNOu — Francis Brennan (@FrancisBrennan) August 9, 2020

Every time we watch this woman interviewed we can’t stop watching her arms flying around. We honestly expect that she might take flight at some point.

And yes, Nancy, China would much prefer Biden because Biden is happy to put their interests before America’s.

Sorry, not sorry.

Of course they would. You think they invested $1,500,000,000 with Hunter Biden because of his stellar record? 🤣

The Bidens have been bought by China. https://t.co/YNzNYyUjGA — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 9, 2020

Bought and PAID FOR.

Yessirree.

Doesn’t take a genius to know this. — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) August 9, 2020

Clearly.

Even Nancy figured it out. — Mully (@MulliganMully) August 9, 2020

Obviously she didn’t mean to admit it though.

While @SpeakerPelosi is pedaling this narrative, others are out there (the same day) pedaling that the admin is allowing Russia, China etc to manipulate US in Trump’s favor. They claim these countries want Trump

b/c they can control him? When you lie often expect contradictions? — Steven-o (@steveno88) August 10, 2020

That’s a bad thing Nancy — 1967mustangman (@1967mustangman) August 9, 2020

Bad thing, Nancy. Bad.

Yes, China would prefer Joe Biden because Joe has lost his marbles… — Christine (@BUcrimlaw) August 9, 2020

You can always tell when Nancy starts lying. Her arms always flap around and her dentures start chomping harder — Jerry Fletcher (@guntotingteabag) August 9, 2020

Her words folks — Phil (@philllosoraptor) August 9, 2020

Yup.

Her words.

She just handed the Trump campaign another free ad.

***

