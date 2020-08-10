https://thehill.com/opinion/campaign/511381-why-joe-biden-is-in-trouble

Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe BidenJoe BidenTrump denies White House asked about adding him to Mount Rushmore HuffPost reporter: Biden’s VP shortlist doesn’t suggest progressive economic policies Jill Biden says she plans to continue teaching if she becomes first lady MORE just had his worst week of the campaign cycle. The former vice president was bombarded with plenty of unrelenting criticism of his policies for days, unable to defend his platform from scathing attacks that even came from the mainstream media.

A recent article in Politico noted that his proposals would raise $4 trillion over a decade, thanks to increased rates on high income residents and businesses, citing a study by the Tax Policy Center. Biden also came under fire for his record on the economy, his support for the North American Free Trade Agreement, his suspicious backing of China, and more.

Moreover, Biden has decided not to attend the Democratic convention, a political coronation ceremony that would have finally pushed him out of his basement and in front of a live audience. About the same time, we also learned that Donald Trump Donald John TrumpTrump suggests some states may ‘pay nothing’ as part of unemployment plan Trump denies White House asked about adding him to Mount Rushmore Trump, US face pivotal UN vote on Iran MORE beat his opponent in fundraising by more than $25 million last month, dealing Biden another embarrassing setback.

But the worst blunder came during one of his rare public appearances. “Unlike the African American community, with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community with incredibly diverse attitudes about different things,” Biden said, showing exactly why his handlers want to avoid public appearances by the candidate. Condemnations of his offensive comments were brutal and swift.

Biden was forced to clarify his remarks hours later. “In no way did I mean to suggest the African American community is a monolith, not by identity, not on issues, not at all,” he wrote on social media. “Throughout my career I have witnessed the diversity of thought, background, and sentiment within the African American community. It is this diversity that makes our workplaces, communities, and country a better place.”

The diversity comment was not the only offensive thing Biden said last week. He bristled at a black reporter who asked if the candidate took a cognitive test. Biden compared the question to him asking if the journalist is a “junkie” and whether he had been tested for cocaine before going on air. Political pundits claim that this election will be competitive come this fall. But if the last week is any indication, Biden could witness his campaign crash and burn before then.

Madison Gesiotto is an attorney who serves with the advisory board of the Donald Trump campaign. You can follow her on Twitter @MadisonGesiotto.

