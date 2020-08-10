https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/511276-widespread-looting-breaks-out-in-chicago

Widespread looting and vandalism were reported by law enforcement across Chicago early Monday morning, according to local reports.

The looting reportedly began shortly after midnight as people reportedly broke store windows and swept through stores on the city’s “Magnificent Mile” along Michigan Avenue while confronting officers, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Officers reported that nearly five hours into the widespread vandalism, at around 4:30 a.m., several people were stopped on Lake Street near Michigan Avenue when shots were fired from a passing car, police spokesman Tom Ahern told the Tribune.

Ahern tweeted about a police-involved shooting near Michigan and Lake around 6 a.m. He said shots were fired at police, who returned fire and said no officers were injured. He said it is “unknown at this time if offenders were shot.”

Ahern told the Tribune other officers were injured through the night.

Police said they were not sure what had sparked the vandalism and looting. The events happened hours after a police shooting in the city’s Englewood neighborhood, according to a WGN report.

Chicago police said the situation was still ongoing Monday morning and could not provide details about specific incidents or the number of arrests, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

The Chicago Transit Authority has suspended all train and bus service to the downtown area at the request of public safety officials. All but one bridge leading to downtown were raised until 7:15 a.m.

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown and Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) will hold a press briefing at 8 a.m. local time to discuss the criminal activity overnight in the downtown area, Ahern tweeted.

