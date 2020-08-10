https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/511277-willie-brown-kamala-harris-should-politely-decline-any-offer-to-be-bidens

Former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown (D) advised Sen. Kamala HarrisKamala Devi HarrisHuffPost reporter: Biden’s VP shortlist doesn’t suggest progressive economic policies Hillary Clinton labels Trump coronavirus executive actions a ‘stunt’ Why Joe Biden needs Kamala Harris MORE (D-Calif.) to “politely decline” any offer to be presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump denies White House asked about adding him to Mount Rushmore HuffPost reporter: Biden’s VP shortlist doesn’t suggest progressive economic policies Jill Biden says she plans to continue teaching if she becomes first lady MORE’s running mate.

Brown wrote that the vice presidency would likely hinder any further political ambitions for Harris.

“[H]istorically, the vice presidency has often ended up being a dead end. For every George H.W. Bush, who ascended from the job to the presidency, there’s an Al Gore Albert (Al) Arnold GoreMarquita Bradshaw beats establishment-backed Mackler in Tennessee Democratic Senate primary Professor with history of correctly predicting elections forecasts that Biden will defeat Trump Would Kamala Harris be disloyal if she were VP? MORE, who never got there,” Brown wrote in an op-ed for the San Francisco Examiner.

Brown, who served as mayor from 1996 to 2004, has said he briefly dated Harris while she was an Alameda County, Calif., deputy district attorney. As speaker of the California Assembly, he later appointed her to positions on the state Unemployment Insurance Appeals Board and the California Medical Assistance Commission.

The former mayor further noted that Biden and his vice president would almost certainly take office amid a continued economic downturn.

“The next few years promise to be a very bumpy ride,” he wrote. “Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaWhy payroll tax cut opponents may want to reconsider Michelle Obama, Sanders, Kasich to be featured on first night of Democratic convention: report Graham says he appreciates Trump orders, but ‘would much prefer a congressional agreement’ MORE and the Democrats saved the nation from economic collapse when he took office, and their reward was a blowout loss in the 2010 midterm elections.”

Brown suggested Harris could be more effective, and better positioned for an ongoing political career, as U.S. attorney general.

“Given the department’s current disarray under William Barr Bill BarrGOP lawmaker calls for Justice Dept. to probe international court Barr pulls over to thank pro-police rally in Virginia Trump: Yates either lying or grossly incompetent MORE, just showing up and being halfway sane will make the new AG a hero,” he wrote. “Best of all, being attorney general would give Harris enough distance from the White House to still be a viable candidate for the top slot in 2024 or 2028, no matter what the state of the nation.”

Biden has promised to name a woman as his running mate. In addition to Harris, other contenders reportedly include Sens. Tammy Duckworth Ladda (Tammy) Tammy DuckworthHillary Clinton labels Trump coronavirus executive actions a ‘stunt’ Michelle Obama, Sanders, Kasich to be featured on first night of Democratic convention: report Biden campaign says no VP pick yet after bike trail quip MORE (D-Ill.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenHuffPost reporter: Biden’s VP shortlist doesn’t suggest progressive economic policies Hillary Clinton labels Trump coronavirus executive actions a ‘stunt’ Michelle Obama, Sanders, Kasich to be featured on first night of Democratic convention: report MORE (D-Mass.), Rep. Karen Bass Karen Ruth BassHuffPost reporter: Biden’s VP shortlist doesn’t suggest progressive economic policies Biden campaign says no VP pick yet after bike trail quip Hillary Clinton roasts NYT’s Maureen Dowd over column MORE (D-Calif.), former national security adviser Susan Rice and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Gretchen WhitmerBiden edges closer to VP pick: Here’s who’s up and who’s down Whitmer met with Biden days before VP announcement: report The Hill’s Campaign Report: US officials say Russia, China are looking to sow discord in election MORE (D-Mich.).

