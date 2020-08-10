https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/joe-biden-last-4-years-president-new-poll-answer/

The results of a new poll from Rasmussen Reports warns that 3 of 5 respondents believe that Joe Biden wouldn’t make it for four years of a first term, if he is elected, and his vice presidential pick would be president before the 2024 election.

Rasmussen explained, “Likely Democrat nominee Joe Biden is expected to announce his vice presidential running mate any day now, and most voters think it’s likely that person will be president within the next four years if Biden is elected in November.”

The poll showed that 59% of Likely U.S. Voters think Biden’s running mate probably will be president before the end of Biden’s first term – if he wins this fall.

That includes 39% who say it’s “Very Likely.”

Only 35% say that’s unlikely.

“Even 49% of Democrats think it’s likely Biden’s vice president will become president in the next four years, although that compares to 73% of Republicans and 57% of voters not affiliated with either major party,” Rasmussen reported.

At the same time, only 45% say the VP pick is “important” to their vote.” The issue, revealed by Rasmussen, is that some people want to vote against President Trump and “don’t seem to care who runs against him.”

The survey of 1,000 Likely Voters was conducted August 6 and 9, 2020, by Rasmussen Reports. The margin of sampling error is +/- 3 percentage points.

The polling further revealed that 38% of all voters, including 20% of Democrats, think Biden “is suffering from some form of dementia.”

In fact, Biden has appeared routinely on video forgetting where he is, dropping sentences midway through, and he has produce some wild gaffes, including that all blacks essentially are alike, and that if blacks don’t vote for him, they “ain’t black.”

He’s also been cut off numerous times by his advisers while doing live interviews.

Sixty-one percent say he should address the controversy publicly.

In his Washington Secrets column in the Examiner, Paul Bedard wrote that the polling puts “added pressure on who he plans to choose as vice president.”

“The survey did not indicate or ask likely voters what they expect to happen that would push a President Biden from office, elevating his vice presidential pick. There have been other surveys, however, suggesting that some voters believe the former vice president has cognitive issues,” he explained.

