Fake News Jumps the Shark–

Joe Biden can’t finish a sentence without forgetting what state he’s in.

Biden’s cognitive decline is not a secret.

Decline: Why Joe Biden hasn’t taken a cognitive test pic.twitter.com/hNSisPwZHH — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) August 6, 2020

But this didn’t stop the King of Fake News Brian Stelter at CNN from lashing out at conservatives and concerned citizens that point out Joe Biden is not all there.

Via Summit News:

CNN host Brian Stelter declared Sunday that it is both “offensive and otherworldly” that “right-wing” radio hosts would dare to question the mental health of Joe Biden, despite his constant brain freezes and bizarre gaffes. “Let’s go on a trip together to a totally alternative universe.” Stelter sardonically began, adding “You never hear what’s happening there unless you tune in to right-wing talk radio, but you need to know what they are saying because the most popular, most powerful talkers in the country have trained their sights on Joe Biden.” “What you are about to hear them say is mind-boggling. Look, whether you like Biden or not, this stuff is offensive and otherworldly,” Stelter added before playing clips of Rush Limbaugh, Mark Levin, Ben Shapiro and Michael Savage all noting how Biden doesn’t appear to be playing with a full deck.

Brian Stelter is actually defending Joe Biden’s obvious cognitive decline.

These people would rather see someone drooling all over themselves in office over historic President Donald Trump.

