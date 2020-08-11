https://www.dailywire.com/news/ag-barr-responds-to-seattle-police-chiefs-resignation-following-city-council-cutting-police-funds

Attorney General William Barr responded to Seattle Police Department Chief Carmen Best’s abrupt decision to resign on Monday night, saying that her decision to resign was the result of “irresponsible proposals to defund the police” from state and local leaders.

Best’s resignation came after the Democrat-controlled Seattle City Council voted on Monday to cut millions of dollars in funding from the police department and had targeted Best’s salary, proposing cutting it by 40%.

Best wrote on Twitter that her decision was not about the money but was about “the disrespect shown all SPD officers.”

“The Council gave us $1.6 million to hire the best, brightest and most diverse. Now they want me to layoff 100 of those officers. I can’t do that,” Best wrote, adding: “I don’t want the people who work for me to be impacted by the animus directed toward me. That animus felt personal.”

Barr responded to Best’s announcement on Tuesday afternoon in a statement:

I was disheartened to learn of the resignation of Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best. Her leadership and demonstrated commitment to her oath of office reflected all that is good about America’s law enforcement. In the face of mob violence, she drew the line in the sand and said, “Enough!”, working tirelessly to save lives, protect her officers, and restore stability to Seattle. Her example should be an inspiration to all who respect the rule of law and cherish safety and security in their communities. This experience should be a lesson to state and local leaders about the real costs of irresponsible proposals to defund the police.

