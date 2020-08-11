https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/08/11/andrea-mitchell-gives-disgraced-ex-rep-katie-hill-a-chance-to-empower-women-by-tell-her-difficult-story-of-being-a-victim-of-sexism-video/

You know who we haven’t heard from in a while? Former Democratic Rep. Katie Hill.

Thank goodness for Andrea Mitchell doing her part to keep Hill front and center on the national stage. Otherwise we’d miss out on important social and political commentary like this:

We’re gonna have to stop Hill there. You know, since Andrea didn’t.

What was the point of Andrea Mitchell’s exercise, exactly?

Let’s hear it for Real Journalism™.

