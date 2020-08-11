https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/ann-arbor-man-breaks-neighbors-home-sexually-assaults-96-year-old-neighbor/

25-year-old Dejon Dejor Lynn was arrested this week after breaking into his neighbor’s home and sexually assaulting his 96-year-old neighbor.

Via Freep.com:

A 25-year-old Ann Arbor man is accused of sexually assaulting his 96-year-old neighbor after breaking into her apartment in the middle of the night, according to police.

Dejon Dejor Lynn, 25, is facing a charge of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and first-degree home invasion in the Aug. 4 incident. He is being held in the Washtenaw County Jail with no bond.

Here’s what the Ann Arbor Police Department reported about Lynn’s arrest.

On Aug. 4, police responded to Colonial Square Cooperative in the 3200 block of Williamsburg at around 3:40 a.m. The Ann Arbor Police Department said that they were dispatched for a home invasion and sexual assault.

The woman and Lynn live in the same cooperative complex. The woman was then taken to a local hospital where she was treated and released, police say.