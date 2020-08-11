https://www.dailywire.com/news/antifa-violently-attacks-police-officers-with-dangerous-objects-during-riot-in-neighborhood-police-department-says

Antifa attacked Portland police officers on Monday night during a violent riot in a neighborhood as the city has failed for numerous consecutive weeks to stop the violence.

“With shields at the front of the march, the group proceeded west on Northeast Killingsworth Street, ending at Portland Police North Precinct at 449 NE Emerson Street,” the Portland Police Department said in a statement. “There have been previous attempts to storm this building and burn it down with people still inside. Portland Police Officers and Oregon State Police Troopers stood at the perimeter of the property to prevent the gathering from approaching the building.”

The police said that some individuals in the crowed shined “bright strobe lights in the officers’ and troopers’ eyes” and that numerous items were thrown at the officers.

Officers later began to physically move the crowd and were attacked by individuals who “interfered with officers and were arrested.”

“While one suspect was being processed, he kicked an Oregon State Police trooper and two Portland Police detectives,” the department said. “Reports came in of other attacks on officers. One officer was struck in the face by a ball bearing. The officer’s face shield protected him from what would have likely been a very serious injury. Another officer had an arm injury during a scuffle and she was treated and released from a hospital. Officers had golf balls, rocks, and potatoes launched at them.”

Dangerous Objects Launched at Officers, Unlawful Assembly Declared (Photo) https://t.co/zhrTKnbNBl pic.twitter.com/wWU20MGhlx — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) August 11, 2020

Journalist Andy Ngo, who recently testified in front of the U.S. Senate as an expert on Antifa, tweeted out numerous videos of the the night’s chaos.

“More scenes of chaos at the violent antifa protest in north Portland overnight where several officers were injured,” Ngo tweeted. “Police rush into the street to clear rioters and fake press.”

More scenes of chaos at the violent antifa protest in north Portland overnight where several officers were injured. Police rush into the street to clear rioters and fake press. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/dM1ESqrx7H — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 11, 2020

“After antifa rioters throw eggs and projectiles at police, they move in to clear them from the Portland Police north precinct,” Ngo added. “Some rioters are arrested in the process.”

“Large group of antifa black bloc have swarmed the @PortlandPolice north precinct & are shining lights & throwing projectiles at officers,” Ngo added in another tweet. “They’re burning stuff in the street.”

After #antifa rioters throw eggs and projectiles at police, they move in to clear them from the Portland Police north precinct. Some rioters are arrested in the process. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/pNxkqd3KqV — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 11, 2020

Officials released a list of nine individuals who were arrested during the riot:

Grant, Jackalyn, 22, of Tehachapi, CA, Interfering with a Peace Officer

Arteaga, Simona, 39, unknown residence, Assaulting a Public Safety Officer, Resist Arrest

Massey, Olivia, 20, of Minneapolis, MN, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Resist Arrest

Sites, Matthew, 48, of Long Beach, WA, Interfering with a Peace Officer

Curtis, Peter, 40, of Scappoose, OR, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree

Wilkinson, Felicity, 33, of Portland, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree

Piombouf, Elizabeth, 24, of Portland, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree

Perri, Catlyn, 27, of Vancouver, WA, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Reckless Driving

Wellmon, Zaire, 24, unknown residence, Assaulting a Public Safety Officer (4 counts), Assault in the Fourth Degree (felony), Resist Arrest (4 counts), Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree

