A federal appeals court Tuesday appeared unsympathetic to arguments that it should order a district court judge to dismiss criminal charges against former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

The full D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals reheard oral arguments about how the Flynn case should proceed at the lower court after the Department of Justice (DOJ) suddenly moved to withdraw its case against the former adviser to President TrumpDonald John TrumpTeachers union launches 0K ad buy calling for education funding in relief bill FDA head pledges ‘we will not cut corners’ on coronavirus vaccine Let our values drive COVID-19 liability protection MORE.

Most of the judges appeared concerned with an earlier decision from a divided three-judge circuit panel that would have forced the district court to approve the DOJ’s motion without holding a hearing.

At Tuesday’s hearing, which ran nearly four hours, lawyers for Flynn and the Trump administration were grilled by a 10-judge panel about their stance that the lower court has no right to question the DOJ’s decision to drop the charges by holding such a hearing.

“How is it a breach of the separation of powers for the government to be asked questions?” asked Judge Thomas Griffith, who was appointed to the appeals court by former President George W. Bush.

“What is the government worried about?” added Judge Cornelia Pillard, an Obama appointee.

Flynn’s attorney and the DOJ are arguing that District Court Judge Emmet Sullivan is bound by federal court procedural rules to accept the prosecutors’ decision to drop the criminal charges.

Jeffrey Wall, the acting solicitor general who argued the case Tuesday, insisted that in scenarios where the government decides to drop a prosecution, judges are prohibited from questioning the move, even in hypothetical situations where a defendant bribed prosecutors or was receiving favorable treatment because of political connections.

Wall also hinted that Attorney General William Barr Bill BarrWillie Brown: Kamala Harris should ‘politely decline’ any offer to be Biden’s running mate Barr: The left ‘believes in tearing down the system’ The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Negotiators signal relief bill stuck, not dead MORE may have based his decision to drop the charges on information that has not been made public, arguing it would be improper to force the executive branch to explain its legal decisionmaking in court.

“I just wanted to make clear that it may be possible that the attorney general had before him information that he was not able to share with the court. And so what we put in front of the court were the reasons that we could, but it may not be the whole picture available to the executive branch,” Wall said.

In May, the DOJ suddenly decided to drop its prosecution of Flynn despite the fact that he had pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI as part of an agreement to cooperate with the special counsel’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

The DOJ said it no longer believed it could make a case against Flynn, who had by then renounced his earlier guilty plea, and called into question the FBI investigation that led to his interrogation. Flynn had admitted in court in 2017 to lying about his conversations with the Russian ambassador to the U.S. during the Trump administration’s transition period.

After the DOJ moved to drop its prosecution, Sullivan, the judge overseeing Flynn’s case, appointed an outside counsel to present a counter argument and set a briefing schedule to explore whether he should grant the motion.

But before Sullivan could hold the hearing, Flynn’s legal team filed an emergency petition asking the D.C. Circuit to preemptively block any further proceedings and order the charges dropped. A three-judge panel sided with Flynn in a 2-1 ruling, finding that the executive branch has the sole authority to prosecute criminal cases and that Sullivan overstepped his authority in not granting the motion outright.

The full D.C. Circuit has vacated the three-judge panel’s decision while it rehears the case.

