It’s official: Joe Biden chose Kamala Harris to be his running mate. The matchup is complete… it’s Biden/Harris vs Trump/Pence! While there’s been rumblings of Kamala being Biden’s choice for Vice President, it was actually a surprise for many when the official announcement was released. For weeks I’ve been saying that this Vice Presidential pick will tell us what The Democrats thought about their chances heading into the 2020 election, as well as what their strategy is moving forward.

When it comes to the 2020 election, Joe Biden essentially had two choices: Pick either Michelle Obama or one of the other possible picks, including Kamala Harris. If Biden (or his team, since Sleep Joe is just along for the ride) had chosen Michelle Obama, that would’ve signified that The Democrats were confident that they would win in November. Michelle has a positive image, and if they were going to pick her, they would only do so if they knew that they would win. They wouldn’t want to tarnish her record and reputation by sticking her on a failing campaign for president. They would want to protect her reputation, keeping her in their back pocket and then using her to accomplish their goals at some point in the future. So, again, if they had chosen Mrs Obama, it would’ve been because they thought that they could win. Clearly, they aren’t confident heading into November.

The other option, which is the one that Biden’s team took, was choosing anyone else. The fact that he chose Kamala Harris makes no difference. This non-Michelle option simply signals the white flag with the 2020 election. It could be argued that the Dems are actually going to intentionally throw this election. It may very well be that they want President Donald Trump to be re-elected. Think about it, if they get another term of Trump, they have an entire four years to fight against him, oppose him, cause ruckus and raise money. They are shifting their focus to the 2024 election.

You have to remember, the Deep State is always thinking long-term. They believe that if they can literally take the strategy of mass chaos that they’ve implemented so far in 2020, ramp it up and keep it going through 2024, they can wear the American people down to the point to where they’ll want whatever glorified candidate they can muster to run for president simply to bring about peace. They need to Trump in office in order for them to expand their riots and protests, continuing to pit Americans against each other. Then they’ll come in with their solution, which will be a complete restructuring of our country in their own progressive, socialist, Marxist image.

Kamala Harris is a great pick for conservatives, because it means that we more than likely have four more years for President Trump to Make America Great Again. However, we cannot be lulled into a false sense of security. We have to ensure that he does, in fact, get re-elected, and then immediately shift our attention to ward off these progressive globalists who want to destroy America. This is going to be a long-term battle, and we cannot let up. The Left is fully committed, and will continue to march towards their ultimate goals. We have to be even more committed to protecting and preserving America and all that she stands for. We need to patriotic spirit of our Founding Fathers. Don’t give up, and keep pressing forward!

