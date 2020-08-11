https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/511490-biden-builds-out-vp-team-ahead-of-running-mate-announcement

Joe BidenJoe BidenTrump says he is ‘seriously’ considering a capital gains tax cut Why Joe Biden is in trouble Harris favored as Biden edges closer to VP pick MORE’s campaign is assembling a team of veteran advisers and strategists to help marshal his running mate, whose announcement is considered imminent, through the fall campaign season.

The roster includes a handful of Obama campaign and administration veterans, including Liz Allen, who will serve as the vice presidential pick’s communications director, and Karine Jean-Pierre, who was named chief of staff.

Other names include Vince Evans, who has served for the past year as Biden’s Southern political director and will now serve as his running mate’s political director, and Evan Glover, a former associate director of advance in the Office of the Vice President who will be the candidate’s director of scheduling.

ADVERTISEMENT

Biden has yet to publicly name his running mate, though there are signs that an announcement is coming soon. The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee has interviewed all the finalists for the role, and The New York Times reported on Monday that the four-person team tasked with aiding in the search has effectively dissolved.

Biden and his campaign have offered little insight into the selection process. The former vice president previously said he expected to announce his choice in the first week of August, though he blew past that self-imposed deadline.

A formal announcement is now expected sometime this week.

Biden has already vowed to choose a woman as his running mate, and the list of finalists is said to include the likes of Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisHarris favored as Biden edges closer to VP pick The Hill’s Campaign Report: LIVE: Trump from Gettysburg | The many unknowns of 2020 | Omar among those facing primary challenges Sens. Markey, Cruz clash over coronavirus relief: ‘It’s not a goddamn joke Ted’ MORE (D-Calif.), former national security adviser Susan Rice, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Gretchen WhitmerThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Trump to Democratic negotiators: ‘They know my phone number’ Harris favored as Biden edges closer to VP pick Willie Brown: Kamala Harris should ‘politely decline’ any offer to be Biden’s running mate MORE (D) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenOvernight Health Care: Nearly 100,000 children tested positive for coronavirus over two weeks last month | Democrats deny outreach to Trump since talks collapsed | California public health chief quits suddenly On The Money: Administration defends Trump executive orders | CBO reports skyrocketing deficit | Government pauses Kodak loan pending review Harris favored as Biden edges closer to VP pick MORE (D-Mass.), among others.

Sheila Nix, the former chief of staff to Jill Biden in the White House, will serve as a senior adviser to the eventual running mate’s spouse.

Others assigned to the running mate’s team include policy adviser Amanda Perez, director of scheduling and advance Ryan Montoya and press assistant Amijah Townsend-Holmes, who previously served as the executive assistant to Kate Bedingfield, one of Biden’s deputy campaign managers.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

