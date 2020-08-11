https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/biden-campaign-officials-donated-money-group-helped-bail-violent-criminals-jail-including-serial-rapist-accused-murderer/

As previously reported, Biden’s campaign staffers donated to a non-profit that helped bail violent criminals out of jail.

A Minnesota non-profit dubbed “Minnesota Freedom Fund” received $35 million in donations during the George Floyd riots and Biden’s campaign staffers were among the people who made substantial donations.

Here is just a few of the violent criminals Biden’s team helped bail out of jail:

Darnika Floyd is an accused murderer who was in jail for stabbing a man to death.

Jaleel Stallings is an attempted cop killer who was in jail for firing at police during the George Floyd riots.

Donovan Boone is a violent fugitive who was in jail for breaking and entering and attempting to strangle his ex-girlfriend.

Christopher Boswell is a serial rapist who was in jail on sexual assault and kidnapping charges.

Biden campaign officials are putting women in danger.

WATCH:

Biden’s campaign donated money that helped bail violent criminals out of jail, including a serial rapist and a rioter who tried to kill cops. The radical left that controls Biden literally endangers innocent lives. Will Joe Biden condemn this? pic.twitter.com/VySKVnOQrB — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) August 11, 2020

