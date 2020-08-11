https://babylonbee.com/news/biden-selects-kamala-harris-as-nominee-for-president/

Politics

Poll: Majority Of Evangelicals Would Support Satan If He Ran As Republican Candidate

November 15th, 2017

Politics

Comey: ‘We Did Not Spy—We Just Observed And Reported Secretly Without The Subject’s Knowledge Or Consent’

April 12th, 2019

Politics

New York Governor Hires Star Lawyer Saul Goodman To Sue If ‘Roe V. Wade’ Overturned

July 12th, 2018

Politics

Vice President Doodling ‘President Mike Pence’ In Margin Of Afternoon Intelligence Briefing

December 1st, 2017

Politics

Obviously Confused Amash Runs For President Even Though We Already Have Two Choices

May 1st, 2020

Politics

Delay Tactics: The Democrats Just Demanded The Senate Watch All 639 Episodes Of ‘The Simpsons’ Before Kavanaugh Vote

September 27th, 2018

