https://nationalfile.com/kamala-is-descended-from-slave-owner-will-it-affect-the-race/

Hamilton Brown was not only a slave owner, but also an engineer of mass Irish migration to Jamaica after the British empire abolished slavery in 1834.

Jamaican Family Search recorded: “Hamilton Brown owned several plantations over the years 1817 to about 1845. According to the 1818 Almanac which can be found on this site, (Jamaican Family Search) , he was the owner of Minard (128 slaves) which he must have acquired from its previous owner (John Bailie) in 1815 or later. The number of slaves on this estate approximates the number of slaves in one of the registers attributed to his ownership (124 slaves). The other register (86 slaves) cannot be assigned to any estate, although he is listed in Almanacs for subsequent years as owning several, (Antrim, Grier Park, Colliston, Little River, Retirement and Unity Valley).”

Here is a full accounting of the slaves owned by Hamilton Brown, according to the National Archives in London, as of June 28, 1817 in the parish of St. Ann in Jamaica:

NAMESNames of all Males to precede names of females

MALES

 Colour

 Age African or creole Remarks
1 Apollo Negro 45 African
2 Jein Negro 40 African
3 Sambo Negro 40 African
4 Cicero Negro 30 African
5 St???e Negro 45 African
6 Chance Negro 44 African
7 Clendin Negro 42 African
8 Jamaica Negro 32 African
9 Apollo Negro 32 African
10 Montague Negro 38 African
11 Jack Negro 30 African
12 Mark Negro 32 African
13 Ned Negro 36 African
14 Sharper Negro 40 African
15 Ceasar Negro 38 African
16 John Negro 30 African
17 Charles Negro 35 African
18 Oxford Negro 35 African
19 Hannibal Negro 32 African
20 ??ill Negro 30 African
21 Dick Negro 35 African
22 Duke Negro 32 African
23 Nelson Negro 34 African
24 Robert Negro 30 African
25 George Negro 35 African
26 Prince Negro 40 African
27 Henry Negro 38 African
28 Hamilton Negro 28 African 4
29 Tom Jack Negro 40 African
30 Neal Negro 34 African
31 Luke Negro 28 African
32 Bel Negro 25 African
33 ????? Negro 33 African
34-39 missing
PAGE 89
40 Charles Negro 16 Creole
41 London Negro 11 Creole
42 Nelson Negro 10 Creole son of Juddy
43 Jamaica Negro 10 Creole son of Evey
44 ?Seny Negro 8 Creole son of Juddy
45 Virgil Negro 8 Creole son of Love
46 Tom Negro 4 Creole son of Juddy
47 Joab Negro 3 Creole son of Lucky
48 Harper Negro 3 Creole son of Love
49 Jack Negro 2 Creole son of Lucy
50 James Negro 2 Creole son of Tamer
51 Sambo Negro 2 Creole son of Evey
52 Dick Negro 1 Creole son of Nanny
53 Charles Negro 1 Creole son of Nelly
54 Hugh Negro 5mos Creole son of Maria
55 Sam Negro 4mos Creole son of Gift
56 George Negro 6mos Creole son of Flance
FEMALES
1 Pheba Negro 50 African
2 Love Negro 42 African
3 Juddy Negro 40 African
4 ?Floramel ?Meromel Negro 40 African
5 Flora Negro 38 African
6 Lucy Negro 40 African
7 Maria Negro 40 African
8 Laura Negro 30 African
9 Evey Negro 30 African 5
10 Olive Negro African
11 Lucky Negro 28 African
12 Venus Negro 32 African
13 Rachel Negro 30 African
14 ?Betsy Negro 27 African
15 Juliet Negro 48 African
16 Hellen Negro 40 African
17 Nanny Negro 27 African
18 Nelly Negro 28 African
19 Gift Negro 25 African
20 Jeane Negro 33 African
21 Milly Negro 32 African
22 Industry Negro 13 Creole
23 Margaret Negro 10 Creole Daughter of Juddy
24 Nancy Negro 4 Creole Daughter of Tamer
25 Mary 4 Creole Daughter of Evey
PAGE 90
26 Peggy Negro 3 Creole Daughter of Flora
27 Sarah Negro 2 Creole Daughter of Nanny
28 ? Hanna Negro 6mos Creole Daughter of Tamer
29 Hellen Negro 5mos Creole Daughter of Milly
30 Nelly Negro 2 Creole Daughter of ?Floramel ?Meromel

Hamilton Brown officially swore to the authenticity of this record, stating:

“I Hamilton Brown do swear that the above list and return consisting of two sheets is a true perfect and complete list and return, to the best of my knowledge and belief in every particular therein mentioned of all and every slaves possessed by me as owner, considered as most permanently settled, worked and employed in the Parish of Saint Ann on the twenty Eight day of June One thousand Eight Hundred and Seventeen without fraud, deceit or evasion So help me God.

Sworn before me this twenty fourth day of September 1817”

Hamilton Brown’s slave owning shows up in other records, as well.

“Hamilton Brown was instrumental in the importing of several hundred labourers and their families from Ireland to Jamaica between 1835 and 1840,” according to University College London’s project “Legacies of British Slave-ownership.” The project describes Hamilton Brown as a “Major attorney and resident slave-owner in Jamaica.”

The Jamaican newspaper The Gleaner reported in July 2012 in a travel piece on Brown’s Town:

“As we struggled to stay on the narrow sidewalk, we noticed an elderly man coming our way. He had an unruly grey beard and wore spectacles with thick frames and cloudy lenses.

“Hallo! Hallo!” he said. We stopped and returned the greeting. The man gave his name as Ferly and he told us a bit about Brown’s Town.

“A good amount of Brown live here, you know,” he said. “People what name Brown pack up the place. It all coming from Hamilton Brown who the town name after. Yes man, dem teach it in school,” said Ferly, nodding.

He told us that Hamilton Brown was buried in the graveyard at the nearby Anglican Church. “But a lot of people don’t even know that. Is only long-time people like me know dem tings,” he said.”

The Gleaner passage ends

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...