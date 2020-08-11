https://nationalfile.com/kamala-is-descended-from-slave-owner-will-it-affect-the-race/

Hamilton Brown was not only a slave owner, but also an engineer of mass Irish migration to Jamaica after the British empire abolished slavery in 1834.

Jamaican Family Search recorded: “Hamilton Brown owned several plantations over the years 1817 to about 1845. According to the 1818 Almanac which can be found on this site, (Jamaican Family Search) , he was the owner of Minard (128 slaves) which he must have acquired from its previous owner (John Bailie) in 1815 or later. The number of slaves on this estate approximates the number of slaves in one of the registers attributed to his ownership (124 slaves). The other register (86 slaves) cannot be assigned to any estate, although he is listed in Almanacs for subsequent years as owning several, (Antrim, Grier Park, Colliston, Little River, Retirement and Unity Valley).”

Here is a full accounting of the slaves owned by Hamilton Brown, according to the National Archives in London, as of June 28, 1817 in the parish of St. Ann in Jamaica:

NAMESNames of all Males to precede names of females MALES Colour Age African or creole Remarks 1 Apollo Negro 45 African – 2 Jein Negro 40 African – 3 Sambo Negro 40 African – 4 Cicero Negro 30 African – 5 St???e Negro 45 African – 6 Chance Negro 44 African – 7 Clendin Negro 42 African – 8 Jamaica Negro 32 African – 9 Apollo Negro 32 African – 10 Montague Negro 38 African – 11 Jack Negro 30 African – 12 Mark Negro 32 African – 13 Ned Negro 36 African – 14 Sharper Negro 40 African – 15 Ceasar Negro 38 African – 16 John Negro 30 African – 17 Charles Negro 35 African – 18 Oxford Negro 35 African – 19 Hannibal Negro 32 African – 20 ??ill Negro 30 African – 21 Dick Negro 35 African – 22 Duke Negro 32 African – 23 Nelson Negro 34 African – 24 Robert Negro 30 African – 25 George Negro 35 African – 26 Prince Negro 40 African – 27 Henry Negro 38 African – 28 Hamilton Negro 28 African 4 29 Tom Jack Negro 40 African – 30 Neal Negro 34 African – 31 Luke Negro 28 African – 32 Bel Negro 25 African – 33 ????? Negro 33 African – 34-39 missing – – – – – – – PAGE 89 – 40 Charles Negro 16 Creole – 41 London Negro 11 Creole – 42 Nelson Negro 10 Creole son of Juddy 43 Jamaica Negro 10 Creole son of Evey 44 ?Seny Negro 8 Creole son of Juddy 45 Virgil Negro 8 Creole son of Love 46 Tom Negro 4 Creole son of Juddy 47 Joab Negro 3 Creole son of Lucky 48 Harper Negro 3 Creole son of Love 49 Jack Negro 2 Creole son of Lucy 50 James Negro 2 Creole son of Tamer 51 Sambo Negro 2 Creole son of Evey 52 Dick Negro 1 Creole son of Nanny 53 Charles Negro 1 Creole son of Nelly 54 Hugh Negro 5mos Creole son of Maria 55 Sam Negro 4mos Creole son of Gift 56 George Negro 6mos Creole son of Flance FEMALES – – – – 1 Pheba Negro 50 African – 2 Love Negro 42 African – 3 Juddy Negro 40 African – 4 ?Floramel ?Meromel Negro 40 African – 5 Flora Negro 38 African – 6 Lucy Negro 40 African – 7 Maria Negro 40 African – 8 Laura Negro 30 African – 9 Evey Negro 30 African 5 10 Olive Negro African – 11 Lucky Negro 28 African – 12 Venus Negro 32 African – 13 Rachel Negro 30 African – 14 ?Betsy Negro 27 African – 15 Juliet Negro 48 African – 16 Hellen Negro 40 African – 17 Nanny Negro 27 African – 18 Nelly Negro 28 African – 19 Gift Negro 25 African – 20 Jeane Negro 33 African – 21 Milly Negro 32 African – 22 Industry Negro 13 Creole – 23 Margaret Negro 10 Creole Daughter of Juddy 24 Nancy Negro 4 Creole Daughter of Tamer 25 Mary – 4 Creole Daughter of Evey – – – PAGE 90 – 26 Peggy Negro 3 Creole Daughter of Flora 27 Sarah Negro 2 Creole Daughter of Nanny 28 ? Hanna Negro 6mos Creole Daughter of Tamer 29 Hellen Negro 5mos Creole Daughter of Milly 30 Nelly Negro 2 Creole Daughter of ?Floramel ?Meromel

Hamilton Brown officially swore to the authenticity of this record, stating:

“I Hamilton Brown do swear that the above list and return consisting of two sheets is a true perfect and complete list and return, to the best of my knowledge and belief in every particular therein mentioned of all and every slaves possessed by me as owner, considered as most permanently settled, worked and employed in the Parish of Saint Ann on the twenty Eight day of June One thousand Eight Hundred and Seventeen without fraud, deceit or evasion So help me God.

Sworn before me this twenty fourth day of September 1817”

Hamilton Brown’s slave owning shows up in other records, as well.

“Hamilton Brown was instrumental in the importing of several hundred labourers and their families from Ireland to Jamaica between 1835 and 1840,” according to University College London’s project “Legacies of British Slave-ownership.” The project describes Hamilton Brown as a “Major attorney and resident slave-owner in Jamaica.”

The Jamaican newspaper The Gleaner reported in July 2012 in a travel piece on Brown’s Town:

“As we struggled to stay on the narrow sidewalk, we noticed an elderly man coming our way. He had an unruly grey beard and wore spectacles with thick frames and cloudy lenses.

“Hallo! Hallo!” he said. We stopped and returned the greeting. The man gave his name as Ferly and he told us a bit about Brown’s Town.

“A good amount of Brown live here, you know,” he said. “People what name Brown pack up the place. It all coming from Hamilton Brown who the town name after. Yes man, dem teach it in school,” said Ferly, nodding.

He told us that Hamilton Brown was buried in the graveyard at the nearby Anglican Church. “But a lot of people don’t even know that. Is only long-time people like me know dem tings,” he said.”

