https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5f3369404dec887547a2dade
1960s singer Trini Lopez, who was mentored by Frank Sinatra, is dead at age 83. Collaborators said he was hospitalized after developing COVID-19….
Brittany Morris is in hotel quarantine at the Voco hotel in Surfers Paradise on the Gold Coast after travelling to Queensland from Victoria….
Arizona GOP Sen. Martha McSally warns that if Biden, Democrats win in 2020, they’ll vote DC, Puerto Rico in as states: GOP would ‘never get the Senate back again’…
New Zealand’s lockdown has thrown next month’s general election, which is scheduled for September 19, into question, with several politicians calling for it to be delayed….
The Victorian premier claimed suggestions the army could have helped with Victoria’s hotel quarantine program was ‘fundamentally incorrect’….